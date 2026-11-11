Expression Therapeutics CEO to Attend 45th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2027

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expression Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing investigational stem cell and gamma delta (γδ) T-cell therapies, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David F. Townson, Ph.D., has been invited to attend the 45th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, January 11-14, 2027, in San Francisco. During the week, Dr. Townson will meet with prospective pharmaceutical partners about the company's hemophilia A and neuroendocrine tumor programs.

J.P. Morgan hosts the conference each January. The firm describes the invitation-only event as the largest healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging companies, technology developers and the investment community.

Hemophilia A program



Expression Therapeutics' lead program is an investigational, one-time therapy for hemophilia A that modifies a patient's own blood stem cells to produce factor VIII. In a Phase 1 study (NCT05265767) published in the New England Journal of Medicine, all patients with severe hemophilia A treated after myeloablative conditioning had an annualized bleeding rate of zero over a combined 81 months of follow-up. Long-term follow-up presented at this year's ASGCT annual meeting demonstrated durable efficacy through the most recent time point of four years. FDA granted the program Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations in April 2026, and the company plans to open a potentially registrational U.S. Phase 2 study in Q4 2027.

Neuroendocrine tumor programs



Neuroendocrine neoplasms are rising in incidence in the U.S., where an estimated 244,000 people are living with a diagnosis made in the prior 20 years. Once these tumors spread, approved systemic therapies mainly slow growth. In the NETTER-1 Phase 3 trial, LUTATHERA® produced an objective response rate of only 18%.

The company's two preclinical cell therapies engineer a patient's own gamma delta T cells to secrete a CD3-engaging protein inside the tumor. The design aims to concentrate T-cell activity at the tumor and limit exposure elsewhere in the body.

ET401 targets SSTR2, the receptor physicians already use to image and treat well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors. In laboratory studies at Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute, ET401 cells reduced the viability of tumor spheroids derived from a patient's tumor more than unmodified gamma delta T cells did (unpublished company data). The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application for ET401 in Q4 2027. ET501 targets PTK7 and is intended for poorly differentiated neuroendocrine carcinoma and pediatric neuroblastoma, with an IND planned for Q1 2029. As previously reported, NCI SBIR within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded the company a Phase II grant to advance the program to IND.

U.S. manufacturing



Expression Therapeutics manufactures its viral vectors and cell therapies at its own 43,000-square-foot GMP facility in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"JPM week puts the decision-makers in pharmaceutical partnering in one place for four days," said Dr. Townson. "We are bringing published clinical data demonstrating durable safety and efficacy for ET3, three FDA designations and our own U.S. manufacturing. We want to meet partners who can help us move our hemophilia A program through Phase 2 and our oncology programs into the clinic."

About Expression Therapeutics



Expression Therapeutics, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing an investigational autologous stem cell therapy for hemophilia A and investigational cell therapies for neuroendocrine tumors and neuroblastoma. The company manufactures its therapies at its U.S.-based GMP facility in Cincinnati, Ohio. None of the company's product candidates has been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. For more information, visit www.expressiontherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the timing and design of a Phase 2 study, the timing of IND submissions, the potential of the company's product candidates, and partnering discussions. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, including the results of ongoing and future studies, regulatory decisions, manufacturing scale-up, the company's ability to obtain funding and partners, and the small number of patients treated to date. Actual results may differ materially. Expression Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact



Kim Nearing



Chief Business Officer



Expression Therapeutics, Inc.



1860 Montreal Road, Tucker, Georgia 30084



knearing@expressiontherapeutics.com



+1 404.369.0665

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SOURCE Expression Therapeutics, Inc.