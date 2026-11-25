Ethics approval has been received for PRROSE trial in ovarian cancer

This trial explores the combination of narmafotinib and standard-of-care chemotherapy in ovarian cancer

Trials sites in Australia and New Zealand are expected to be open for patient recruitment in early 2027

Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF) (“Amplia” or the “Company”) announces that ethics approval has been received for the PRROSE trial in ovarian cancer. The study is being run by the Australia New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group (ANZGOG) and will investigate the combination of the Company’s lead drug narmafotinib with standard-of-care chemotherapy in first-line ovarian cancer patients.

Ethics approval is a critical stage prior to opening the trial for patient recruitment, and with this now in place, final site initiation activities at the identified trial sites in Australia and New Zealand will now be completed. Patient recruitment is expected to begin in early 2027.

The PRROSE trial will explore the combination of Amplia’s FAK inhibitor, narmafotinib, in combination with the chemotherapies carboplatin and paclitaxel, in women with high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The study will focus on patients whose tumours demonstrate a poor response to chemotherapy prior to planned interval debulking surgery, a group with a significant unmet medical need.

Amplia Therapeutics CEO and MD Dr Chris Burns commented: “With ethics approval now secured, we look forward to all site initiation activities being completed and the trial being open to recruit patients. We are excited about narmafotinib’s potential to enhance chemotherapy activity in this study, as we previously observed in the ACCENT pancreatic cancer trial.”

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com





U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 Media Contact:

Hannah Howlett, Titch Comms

Hannah@titchcomms.com.au

+61 450 648 064





U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com

About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.



About the Australia New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group (ANZGOG)

ANZGOG is the peak national gynaecological cancer research organisation in Australia and New Zealand. It’s more than 1650 members work in hospitals, research institutions, universities, government, the non-profit sector, and industry. Members include surgeons, physicians, radiation oncologists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, trial coordinators, pure researchers, allied health professionals and cancer consumers who are based in all states of Australia and regions in New Zealand. ANZGOG’s vision is Advancing research, saving lives and its mission is to improve outcomes and quality of life for everyone with a lived experience of gynaecological cancer by conducting and promoting clinical trials and multidisciplinary research. For more information, visit www.anzgog.org.au and follow ANZGOG on LinkedIn



About the PRROSE trial

The PRROSE trial will evaluate the safety of narmafotinib in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) in HGSOC patients who have demonstrated poor response to up-front standard-of-care platinum-based chemotherapy prior to planned interval debulking surgery. Approximately one in five ovarian cancer patients do not respond adequately to initial chemotherapy, limiting their ability to undergo surgery and contributing to poor clinical outcomes. This study is designed to address this significant unmet medical need. The study will therefore also explore whether the addition of narmafotinib can increase the proportion of patients eligible for successful surgical resection.



About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumours. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a confirmed response rate of 36%, superior to chemotherapy alone, and a mOS of 11.1 months has been reported. Additional clinical studies in lung and ovarian cancer are in late-stage planning with further information available on the Company’s website www.ampliatx.com.