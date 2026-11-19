HIGHLIGHTS

Ethics approval received for ACCENT-Mini, evaluating daily-dosed narmafotinib with gemcitabine and Abraxane in metastatic pancreatic cancer

The trial builds on encouraging ACCENT results, including a 7.8% complete response rate and 11.1 months median overall survival

Safety and pharmacokinetic data from the study expected late Q1/early Q2 2027 to support FDA protocol submission for the registrational study

ACCENT-mini is an important step in Amplia’s strategy to build the clinical data to position narmafotinib as a key component of combination therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer

Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX; OTCQB:INNMF) (“Amplia” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received ethics approval for its ACCENT-Mini trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ethics approval is a key milestone in launching a clinical study, allowing patient recruitment to begin as soon as site approvals are finalised.

ACCENT-Mini will evaluate daily dosed narmafotinib in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane®. The trial builds on the encouraging results of the ACCENT trial, in which intermittently dosed narmafotinib plus chemotherapy improved outcomes across all measures of activity compared to chemotherapy alone. Notably, ACCENT delivered a complete response rate of 7.8% and a median overall survival of 11.1 months, with no significant changes to the tolerability profile of chemotherapy alone.

Three (3) clinical trial sites in Australia have been selected for ACCENT-Mini, and trial start-up activities at all sites are well advanced.

Safety and pharmacokinetic data from ACCENT-Mini are expected in late Q1/early Q2 2027. These data will form part of Amplia’s protocol submission to the FDA for the registrational study of narmafotinib in pancreatic cancer.

The ACCENT-Mini trial is an important step in Amplia’s strategy to build the clinical evidence for narmafotinib as a partner drug in combination treatments for hard-to-treat cancers, including pancreatic cancer. A major challenge in these cancers is that tumours often become resistant to both existing treatments and newer targeted medicines, such as KRAS inhibitors, limiting how effectively they work. Amplia believes narmafotinib has the potential to help overcome this challenge and make these treatments more effective for patients.

Amplia Therapeutics CEO and MD Dr Chris Burns commented: “We are delighted to have received ethics approval for this important study of narmafotinib in metastatic pancreatic cancer, a devastating disease where patients have limited treatment options. Based on our preclinical studies and clinical experience to date, we believe that combining chemotherapy with daily-dosed narmafotinib has the potential to deliver improved outcomes, and we look forward to exploring this in ACCENT-Mini.”

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised for release by the Board of Amplia Therapeutics.

Investor Contact:

Dr Chris Burns

Chief Executive Officer

chris@ampliatx.com





U.S. Contact:

Robert Giordano

rjgiordano@ggrouplifesciences.com

+1 917 327 3938 Media Contact:

Hannah Howlett, Titch Comms

Hannah@titchcomms.com.au

+61 450 648 064





U.S. Media:

media@ampliatx.com



About Amplia Therapeutics Limited

Amplia Therapeutics Limited is an Australian pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of Focal Adhesion Kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis. FAK is an increasingly important target in the field of cancer and Amplia has a particular development focus in fibrotic cancers such as pancreatic and ovarian cancer. FAK also plays a significant role in a number of chronic diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information visit www.ampliatx.com and follow Amplia on X (@ampliatx) and LinkedIn.

About Narmafotinib

Narmafotinib (AMP945) is the company’s best-in-class inhibitor of the protein FAK, a protein over-expressed in pancreatic cancer and a drug target gaining increasing attention for its role in solid tumours. The drug, which is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of FAK, has shown promising data in a range of preclinical cancer studies. Narmafotinib is currently undergoing a clinical trial (the ACCENT trial) where it is dosed in combination with the chemotherapies gemcitabine and Abraxane in first-line patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. The trial has achieved its desired outcome in achieving a confirmed response rate of 36%, superior to chemotherapy alone, and a mOS of 11.1 months has been reported. Additional clinical studies in lung and ovarian cancer are in late-stage planning with further information available on the Company’s website www.ampliatx.com.