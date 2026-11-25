LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4:30pm EST.
Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com