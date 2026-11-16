Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Dosed first two patients in global Phase 2b EXACT study of exaluren in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome; topline data from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion expected in mid-2027

Finalized protocol and received IND clearance for Phase 2 EXPRESS study of exaluren in nonsense mutation autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD); first patient expected to be dosed in the third quarter of 2027

Expanded leadership team with appointment of T.R. Srinivas, M.D., as SVP, Chief Medical Officer

Cash and cash equivalents of $56.3 million as of September 30, 2026

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing exaluren for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, and provided a business update.

"The third quarter marked important progress for Eloxx, as we dosed the first two patients in our Phase 2b EXACT study in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome. With the EXPRESS protocol finalized and IND clearance in hand, we now have two programs in rare kidney disease," said Sumit Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx.

Recent Business Highlights

Phase 2b EXACT study in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome (NMAS) In September 2026, the Company announced that the first two patients had been dosed in its Phase 2b EXACT study (NCT07523581), a global, randomized, placebo-controlled, delayed-start trial of exaluren designed to enroll 24 patients with Alport syndrome caused by nonsense mutations in the COL4A3, COL4A4 or COL4A5 genes. The primary efficacy endpoint of the initial 16-week placebo-controlled portion of the trial is the change in podocyte foot process effacement, measured as the change in filtration slit density on kidney biopsies, in non-U.S. pediatric patients and all adult patients. An earlier open-label Phase 2a study observed structural improvements, including reduced foot process effacement and improved GBM width, in kidney biopsies in all three participants. The Company expects to report topline data from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion in mid-2027 and final 32-week data by the end of 2027.

Phase 2 EXPRESS study in nonsense mutation ADPKD (nmADPKD) The Company finalized the design of the 52-week EXPRESS study. EXPRESS is designed as a global, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in approximately 60 adults with genetically confirmed nonsense mutations in the PKD1 or PKD2 genes, who will be randomized 1:1 to receive exaluren or placebo for 52 weeks. The primary endpoint is the annualized rate of change in height-adjusted total kidney volume (htTKV), as measured by magnetic resonance imaging. Eloxx estimates that 40,000 to 50,000 people in the United States have ADPKD caused by nonsense mutations. On October 29, 2026, the Company announced FDA clearance of the IND for exaluren in nmADPKD, enabling it to open U.S. clinical sites. The Company expects to dose the first patient in the third quarter of 2027 and to report 52-week topline data in the first half of 2029. In pre-IND feedback reported by Eloxx in October, FDA indicated that a substantial and durable effect on kidney volume growth, with supporting kidney function and safety data, could be a potential basis for Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Any designation would depend on the clinical results and further FDA review.

Expanded leadership team and Board of Directors In October 2026, the Company appointed T.R. Srinivas, M.D., as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, responsible for leading its renal medical strategy across its Alport syndrome and ADPKD programs. Dr. Srinivas joined Eloxx from Novartis, where he held U.S. Medical Affairs leadership responsibilities for ADPKD product development. Also in October 2026, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Geno Germano as a director, effective October 19, 2026. Mr. Germano brings more than 35 years of biopharmaceutical development and commercialization leadership. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Elucida Oncology, and previously served as President of Intrexon (now Precigen) and as Group President of Pfizer's Global Innovative Pharmaceutical business. He currently serves as Chairman of Entera Bio and as a director of Precision BioSciences and Harmony Biosciences and has previously served on the boards of Sage Therapeutics, Bioverativ, The Medicines Company and Zoetis.



Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

In May 2026, the Company effected a one-for-eleven reverse stock split of its common stock and reduced its authorized shares of common stock from 500,000,000 to 100,000,000. All share and per-share amounts in this press release reflect the reverse stock split.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $4.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a net credit of $0.3 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily related to higher clinical trial expenses associated with the initiation of the Phase 2b EXACT study, as well as increases in personnel costs. R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2025 were reduced by a $0.9 million write-off of accounts payable balances with certain vendors under settlement agreements.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $0.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily related to higher professional and consulting fees, including legal, audit and tax fees, increased personnel costs, and higher facility and other overhead costs.

Other income, net was $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to other expense, net, of $0.1 million for the same period in 2025. The change was primarily related to higher interest income on increased cash balances following the June 2026 public offering and lower interest expense.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $5.5 million, or $(0.49) per share, which included $0.2 million in stock-based compensation, compared to a net loss of $0.4 million, or $(0.58) per share, for the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net loss was $13.8 million, or $(1.83) per share, compared to $4.0 million, or $(9.12) per share, for the same period in 2025.

Cash position. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $56.3 million, compared to $62.0 million as of June 30, 2026. The Company believes its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2028.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule product candidates designed to modulate the ribosome and promote readthrough of premature stop codons induced by nonsense mutations to enable the production of full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead product candidate, exaluren, is being developed for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, including nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Eloxx has also exclusively licensed its product candidate, ZKN-013, to Almirall, S.A., which is developing it for the treatment of rare dermatological diseases associated with nonsense mutations.

For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com. The corporate presentation and investor event information are available at www.eloxxpharma.com/investors/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the sufficiency of the Company's cash and cash equivalents to fund its operations; the expected timing of enrollment in, and topline and final data from, the Phase 2b EXACT study of exaluren in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome; the expected timing of initiation of, and topline data from, the planned Phase 2 EXPRESS study of exaluren in nonsense mutation ADPKD; the potential for exaluren to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation or to be eligible for accelerated approval or other expedited regulatory pathways; the potential benefits of orphan drug designation; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company's collaboration with Almirall and the potential to receive milestone and royalty payments; and the potential of the Company's product candidates to treat diseases caused by nonsense mutations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "seeks," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's need for and ability to obtain additional capital; the uncertainty of timing, results and expense related to the clinical and regulatory development process; the fact that results from preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Financials & Filings" page of the Company's website. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

Investor Relations



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



ir@eloxxpharma.com



(781) 577-5300

ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended



September 30, September 30,



2026



2025



2026



2025



Operating expenses:















































Research and development $ 4,028



$ (250)



$ 8,528



$ 1,158



General and administrative



1,925







535







5,671







1,931



Total operating expenses



5,953







285







14,199







3,089



Loss from operations



(5,953)







(285)







(14,199)







(3,089)



Other (income) expense, net



(410)







66







(400)







862



Net loss $ (5,543)



$ (351)



$ (13,799)



$ (3,951)























































Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.49)



$ (0.58)



$ (1.83)



$ (9.12)



Weighted average number of shares of common stock



and pre-funded warrants used in computing net loss



per share, basic and diluted



11,404,791







604,278







7,551,283







433,358





ELOXX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (2026 unaudited)







September 30, December 31,



2026



2025



Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,264



$ 4,785



Total assets $ 58,261



$ 5,270



Total current liabilities $ 17,192



$ 17,177



Total stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 41,069



$ (11,907)





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SOURCE Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.