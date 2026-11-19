First-in-human evidence of exaluren-mediated readthrough of collagen IV in patients with nonsense mutation Alport syndrome









Kidney biopsies showed increased collagen IV abundance and partially improved podocyte morphology in all three participants









Exaluren was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events, nephrotoxicity or ototoxicity









Published findings support the ongoing Phase 2b EXACT study

ARLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing exaluren for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, today announced the publication of results from its Phase 2a proof-of-mechanism study of exaluren in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI). The open-access paper, "Phase 2a study of readthrough therapy in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome," is available at https://www.jci.org/articles/view/208623.

"To our knowledge, this is the first demonstration in humans that a genetically targeted readthrough therapy can restore production of a missing protein in kidney cells and improve cell structure in a genetic kidney disease," said Daniel P. Gale, MD, PhD, of the Department of Renal Medicine at University College London and lead author of the paper. "These findings provide a strong rationale for further clinical evaluation of this approach, including in the ongoing EXACT study."

Study Design and Results

Study design. Three patients aged 12 to 18 years with autosomal recessive Alport syndrome and a COL4A4 premature termination codon received daily subcutaneous exaluren (0.75 mg/kg) for eight weeks in the open-label Phase 2a study (NCT05448755). The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability; secondary endpoints included pre- and post-treatment kidney biopsy assessments.









Three patients aged 12 to 18 years with autosomal recessive Alport syndrome and a COL4A4 premature termination codon received daily subcutaneous exaluren (0.75 mg/kg) for eight weeks in the open-label Phase 2a study (NCT05448755). The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability; secondary endpoints included pre- and post-treatment kidney biopsy assessments. Kidney biopsy findings. Post-treatment biopsies showed increased collagen α3(IV), α4(IV) and α5(IV) abundance, physiologically localized α5(IV), and partially improved podocyte morphology in all participants. Masked machine-learning analysis of electron microscopy images showed foot process width reductions of 46%, 14% and 16%. Exploratory analysis showed increased filtration slit density in all participants; mean density increased by 50%, reaching more than 80% of healthy control values.









Post-treatment biopsies showed increased collagen α3(IV), α4(IV) and α5(IV) abundance, physiologically localized α5(IV), and partially improved podocyte morphology in all participants. Masked machine-learning analysis of electron microscopy images showed foot process width reductions of 46%, 14% and 16%. Exploratory analysis showed increased filtration slit density in all participants; mean density increased by 50%, reaching more than 80% of healthy control values. Clinical measures. Changes in proteinuria were inconsistent, and interpretation was limited by intra-patient variability and the short treatment duration. Hematuria persisted in all participants.









Changes in proteinuria were inconsistent, and interpretation was limited by intra-patient variability and the short treatment duration. Hematuria persisted in all participants. Safety. Exaluren was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events, study discontinuations, nephrotoxicity or ototoxicity, including in adolescents with pre-existing kidney and hearing impairment. Most adverse events were Grade 1 and resolved spontaneously.

About the Phase 2b EXACT Study

EXACT (NCT07523581) is a global, randomized, placebo-controlled, delayed-start trial of exaluren designed to enroll 24 patients with Alport syndrome caused by nonsense mutations in the COL4A3, COL4A4 or COL4A5 genes. The primary efficacy endpoint of the initial 16-week placebo-controlled portion of the trial is the change in podocyte foot process effacement, measured as the change in filtration slit density on kidney biopsies, in non-U.S. pediatric patients and all adult patients. The first patients were dosed in September 2026. The Company expects to report topline data from the 16-week placebo-controlled portion in mid-2027 and 32-week data by the end of 2027.

About Alport Syndrome

Alport syndrome is an inherited kidney disease caused by mutations in the COL4A5 (X-linked) or COL4A3 and COL4A4 (autosomal) genes, which encode the α3α4α5(IV) collagen network of the glomerular basement membrane (GBM). Nonsense mutations introduce premature stop codons that prevent production of full-length collagen IV and are associated with a poor prognosis, with kidney failure often occurring by early adulthood. There are currently no approved treatments for Alport syndrome.

About Exaluren

Exaluren (formerly ELX-02) is an investigational, ribosome-targeting glycoside designed to accumulate in kidney cells and promote readthrough of premature stop codons, but not native stop codons, to enable production of full-length, functional proteins. Exaluren is being evaluated in the Phase 2b EXACT study in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and in the planned Phase 2 EXPRESS study in nonsense mutation autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule product candidates designed to modulate the ribosome and promote readthrough of premature stop codons induced by nonsense mutations to enable the production of full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead product candidate, exaluren, is being developed for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, including nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Eloxx has also exclusively licensed its product candidate, ZKN-013, to Almirall, S.A., which is developing it for the treatment of rare dermatological diseases associated with nonsense mutations.

For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com. The corporate presentation and investor event information are available at www.eloxxpharma.com/investors/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential of exaluren to treat nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and other diseases caused by nonsense mutations; the significance of the Phase 2a study results; the expected timing of enrollment in, and topline and final data from, the Phase 2b EXACT study of exaluren in nonsense mutation Alport syndrome; the expected timing of initiation of the planned Phase 2 EXPRESS study of exaluren in nonsense mutation ADPKD; and the Company's collaboration with Almirall, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "seeks," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's need for and ability to obtain additional capital; the uncertainty of timing, results and expense related to the clinical and regulatory development process; the fact that results from preclinical studies and early clinical trials, including small, open-label studies, are not necessarily predictive of future results; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Financials & Filings" page of the Company's website. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

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