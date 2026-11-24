Tegoprubart has been part of the immunosuppression regimen in every eGenesis pig kidney transplant performed in living humans and is included in the protocol for the planned RESTORE Phase 1/2/3 study expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today highlighted that a patient with end stage kidney disease who received a genetically engineered pig kidney at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) on November 22, 2025, has reached one year of kidney function, marking the longest reported duration for a pig kidney in a living human. Tegoprubart, the company’s investigational anti-CD40L antibody, was used as a cornerstone of the patient's immunosuppression regimen to prevent transplant rejection.

The genetically engineered pig kidney, EGEN-2784, was developed by eGenesis, Inc. (“eGenesis”). The previous reported record of 271 days was attained by another MGH patient, Tim Andrews, who received an eGenesis developed kidney as a bridge to receiving a human donor kidney. Tegoprubart has been part of the immunosuppression regimen in every pig-to-human living kidney xenotransplant with an eGenesis organ performed at MGH, beginning with the world's first transplant of a genetically engineered pig kidney into a living person in March 2024.

Tegoprubart is also included in the immunosuppression regimen specified in the protocol for RESTORE, eGenesis's FDA-cleared Phase 1/2/3 study of EGEN-2784. The study is designed to enroll 33 patients requiring kidney transplantation. eGenesis has said it expects to begin the study in the first quarter of 2027.

“Reaching one year with a functioning pig kidney in a living human is a remarkable milestone for the xenotransplantation field and underscores the importance of effective immune modulation in achieving long-term organ survival, ” said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Eledon. “We are proud that our investigational therapy, tegoprubart, was part of the immunosuppression regimen and believe that CD40L blockade with tegoprubart has the potential to transform the standard of care in transplantation across every organ and cell type, whether from human donors or engineered.”

Beyond xenotransplantation, tegoprubart is being studied in kidney transplantation, islet cell transplantation, liver transplantation, and tolerance induction. Most recently in October, new patient-reported outcomes data from the Phase 2 BESTOW clinical program demonstrated sustained improvements in quality of life and symptom burden in kidney transplant recipients treated with tegoprubart compared with tacrolimus, today's standard of care immunosuppression therapy. The results were presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2026 Annual Meeting. Eledon plans to initiate the global Phase 3 Legacy trial of tegoprubart in kidney transplantation in the fourth quarter of 2026. Tegoprubart has previously been used in pig-to-human heart xenotransplantation.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40L biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, liver transplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

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