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Eledon Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2026 Annual Meeting

October 5, 2026 | 
1 min read

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced an oral presentation will be featured at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2026 Annual Meeting taking place in Denver, CO, from October 21-25, 2026. The oral presentation will highlight patient-reported outcomes from the Phase 2 BESTOW trial evaluating tegoprubart for the prevention of rejection in kidney transplantation.

Details of the presentation are below:

Title: Patient-Reported Outcomes in the Phase 2 BESTOW Trial Comparing Tegoprubart to Tacrolimus in Kidney Transplant Recipients

Presenter: Andrew B. Adams, M.D., Ph.D., Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; Minneapolis, Minnesota

Abstract Publication Number: FR-OR084

Session Title: The Changing Landscape of Kidney Transplantation: Clinical Innovation, Outcomes, and Healthy Policy

Session Date and Time: Friday, October 23, 2026, from 4:30PM to 6:00PM MDT

Session Room: Mile High Ballroom 4A (Convention Center)

Presentation Time: 4:40PM to 4:50 PM MDT

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40L biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, liver transplantation and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Follow Eledon Pharmaceuticals on social media: LinkedInX

Investor Contact:

Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525 2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban
CG Life
(212) 253 8881
jurban@cglife.com


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