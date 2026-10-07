Electron Bio Launches FAST GMP™ Modular Cleanroom Platform and FAST QMS™

Patent-pending pods, quality system and CMC services now available; Allyant develops, procures and builds the pods to Electron Bio’s design

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electron Bio today launched FAST GMP™, its patent-pending modular cleanroom platform for cGMP manufacturing, together with FAST QMS™ and CMC services. Electron Bio conceived and designed FAST GMP™ and leads its commercialization. Allyant, a project and construction management firm for science and technology facilities, provides procurement and local build expertise for the pods.

Electron Bio is now accepting orders, with all engagements contracted and delivered through Electron Bio. Inquiries go to info@electron.bio.

The FDA’s Plausible Mechanism Framework, announced in February 2026, shortens the clinical path for individualized and ultra-rare therapies and shifts more of the burden to manufacturing. Sponsors need compliant capacity early, yet a stick-built GMP suite can take 18 to 24 months to design, build, and qualify.

FAST GMP™ pods. Reconfigurable cleanroom pods, designed for cGMP operations, that install on an existing floor in lab, warehouse or shell space. The design targets US cGMP and EU GMP Annex 1, installation in one to two weeks on a prepared site, and a qualified suite in three to six months, at a fraction of the up-front capital cost of a stick-built suite. Pods support ASO, mRNA, LNP, gene-editing, viral vector, and cell therapy work.

Reconfigurable cleanroom pods, designed for cGMP operations, that install on an existing floor in lab, warehouse or shell space. The design targets US cGMP and EU GMP Annex 1, installation in one to two weeks on a prepared site, and a qualified suite in three to six months, at a fraction of the up-front capital cost of a stick-built suite. Pods support ASO, mRNA, LNP, gene-editing, viral vector, and cell therapy work. FAST QMS™. GMP quality system procedures written for the pod, available with FAST GMP™ or on their own.

GMP quality system procedures written for the pod, available with FAST GMP™ or on their own. CMC services. Senior operators who act as a plug-in CMC division through first-in-human.

Senior operators who act as a plug-in CMC division through first-in-human. Cerebex™ OS, in development. An AI operating system for the pod and its quality system, with a qualified person approving every record.

“We started Electron Bio to change how biomanufacturing works. The industry builds a custom facility for every program, and programs wait on buildings,” said Jason Murphy, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Electron Bio. “FAST GMP™ treats manufacturing capacity as a product. We chose Allyant to build the pods because its team builds regulated science facilities for a living.”

“Electron Bio brought us a clear vision and a clear commercial plan,” said Pankaj Khanna, Principal and Co-Founder, Allyant. “Our job is to turn that vision into pods that are procured, built, and tested consistently every time through a repeatable process.”

Electron Bio will be at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, October 5 to 7, in Phoenix, and AMM ASCENT, October 28 to 30, in Coronado, California.

About Electron Bio

Electron Bio builds the manufacturing layer for genetic medicine, pairing FAST GMP™ modular cleanrooms with a ready-to-use GMP quality system and senior CMC expertise. Co-founded by Jason Murphy, whose career includes Merck, Eli Lilly, and Moderna, the company is based in Boston. www.electron.bio

About Allyant

Allyant is a project manager, construction manager, and design-builder for laboratory and GMP facilities in the science and technology sector, based in Vaughan, Ontario. www.allyant.ca

FAST GMP, FAST QMS and Cerebex are trademarks of Electron Bio, LLC. Figures are design targets, not guarantees.

Media contact

Matt Krusen, Electron Bio | mkrusen@electron.bio | (701) 361-5055