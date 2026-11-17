Designation provides access to EU regulatory incentives, including potential market exclusivity of 10 years following approval



TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing host-directed therapeutics for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted orphan designation to its investigational drug paridiprubart for the treatment of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The designation follows a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products, recognizing both the high mortality rates in ARDS and the need for new treatment options for patients.

“The European Commission’s decision is an important regulatory milestone for paridiprubart and recognizes the urgent need for new therapies in ARDS, a condition with high mortality and no approved pharmacological treatments,” said Par Nijhawan, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Edesa Biotech. “Building on the survival benefit observed in our Phase 3 study, we believe this designation strengthens the paridiprubart program as we advance regulatory discussions and strategic partnerships to bring this potential therapy to patients in Europe and other major markets.”

Orphan drug designation in the European Union provides important regulatory incentives, including reduced development fees, potential market exclusivity following approval, and enhanced development efficiency, which may help streamline clinical development and regulatory interactions. The EMA’s final decision was supported by Phase 2/3 clinical data demonstrating statistically significant improvements in survival among critically ill patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation. Ten years is the baseline length of exclusivity under existing EU law, with potential for extensions and reductions. A new EU orphan drug exclusivity scheme will take effect in 2028. Paridiprubart has been entered into the Community Register of Orphan Medicinal Products under designation number EU/3/26/3320.

About Paridiprubart

Paridiprubart is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody developed for acute and chronic disease indications that involve dysregulated innate immune responses. Paridiprubart represents a new class of host-directed therapeutics (HDTs) that are designed to modulate the body's own immune response when confronted with known or unknown public health threats such as pandemic influenza and other emerging infectious diseases, and chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents. Mechanistically, paridiprubart inhibits toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4), a key immune signaling receptor that has been shown to be activated by pathogens as well as in the pathogenesis of other diseases.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDSA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative ways to treat inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its clinical pipeline is focused on two therapeutic areas: Medical Dermatology and Respiratory. In Medical Dermatology, Edesa is developing EB06, an anti-CXCL10 monoclonal antibody candidate, as a therapy for vitiligo, a common autoimmune disorder that causes skin to lose its color in patches. Its medical dermatology assets also include EB01 (1.0% daniluromer cream), a Phase 3-ready asset developed for use as a potential therapy for moderate-to-severe chronic Allergic Contact Dermatitis (ACD). The company’s most advanced Respiratory drug candidate is paridiprubart, which is being evaluated in a U.S. government-funded platform study as a treatment for ARDS, a life-threatening form of respiratory failure. The paridiprubart program has been the recipient of two funding awards from the Government of Canada to support the further development of this asset. Sign up for news alerts. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions, including statements related to: the potential benefits of orphan designation in the European Union, including protocol assistance, fee reductions and market exclusivity; the company’s plans to advance regulatory discussions for paridiprubart; the company’s plans to pursue strategic partnerships for paridiprubart and the potential outcomes of such discussions; the potential of paridiprubart to treat ARDS; and the company’s timing and plans regarding its clinical programs in general. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include: the ability of Edesa to obtain regulatory approval for or successfully commercialize any of its product candidates, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund Edesa's operations may not be available or may be available on terms that are not commercially favorable to Edesa, the risk that Edesa's product candidates may not be effective against the diseases tested in its clinical trials, the risk that Edesa fails to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, Edesa's ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the company's ability to control or predict. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to Edesa's business, please refer to Edesa's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Edesa assumes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:

Gary Koppenjan

Edesa Biotech, Inc.

investors@edesabiotech.com