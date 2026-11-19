The collaboration leverages DISCO’s proprietary DISCOtech® surfaceome mapping platform and AND-gated bispecific discovery approach together with AbbVie’s global oncology research and development expertise to identify and potentially advance highly selective AND-gated bispecific therapeutics.

Upon successful completion of specified research activities by DISCO, AbbVie will have the option to exclusively license selected programs for further development.



Cologne, Germany, November 19, 2026 - DISCO Pharmaceuticals (“DISCO”) today announced a strategic collaboration and option-to-license agreement with AbbVie to discover and develop novel AND-gated bispecific therapeutics for solid tumors with high unmet medical need.

Under the terms of the agreement, DISCO will receive $40 million in upfront payments and is eligible for up to $2.5 billion in option, development, and other milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on worldwide net sales.

“The collaboration with AbbVie represents an important opportunity to deliver the next generation of precision medicines to patients with difficult-to-treat solid tumors,” said Mark Manfredi, Ph.D., CEO of DISCO Pharmaceuticals. “Our AND-gated approach is designed to selectively target tumor cells while sparing healthy tissue, thus offering a potentially differentiated path in precision oncology. Our DISCOtech® platform’s unique ability to identify tumor-selective target pairs provides the foundation for therapies with the potential for a wider therapeutic window.”

“We look forward to working together with AbbVie towards the shared goal of creating transformative therapeutics for patients. This collaboration further underscores the potential of our differentiated platform and complements our portfolio of internal and partnered pipeline programs,” added Ajla Hrle, Ph.D., CBO of DISCO Pharmaceuticals.



About DISCO Pharmaceuticals

DISCO Pharmaceuticals is advancing a differentiated pipeline of highly selective, AND-gated therapeutics for hard-to-treat tumors. By uncovering novel cell surface target pairs through our disruptive DISCOtech® platform, we are designing AND-gated ADCs and T-cell engagers with the potential for unprecedented specificity and a broad therapeutic window to drive potent anti-tumor activity. DISCOtech® systematically maps cancer-specific cell-surface expression patterns and identifies target pairs that enable highly selective tumor recognition. Through simultaneous engagement of both targets, AND-gated therapeutics have the potential to broaden the addressable target space and reduce on-target off-tumor toxicity, a key limitation of solid tumor therapies. Our lead programs are progressing towards the clinic for small cell lung cancer and colorectal cancer. With each mapped surfaceome, we unlock new indication-specific and pan-tumor opportunities that can fundamentally shift the cancer treatment paradigm.

Contacts:

DISCO Pharmaceuticals

Roopika Menon, PhD

Email: press@discopharma.de

Media for DISCO Pharmaceuticals:

Trophic Communications

Anja Heuer or Stephanie May

Phone: +49 171 1855682

Email: disco@trophic.eu