Women obtaining a prescription by November 29th can receive 25% off their entire order including all refills, and a complimentary telehealth consultation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women's health between promising science and real-world solutions, today announced that pharmacy dispensing of DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream is expected to commence this month, marking an important step forward in the product's commercial rollout and availability to women.

DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream is a first-of-its-kind, fast-acting female arousal cream. Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra®, works by increasing blood flow. Formulated as a topically applied cream, DARE to PLAY™ delivers sildenafil directly where women need it most, with clinical studies focused on female physiology, female response, and female experience. This is a product built for women, from the ground up.

Unlike oral sildenafil, the topical delivery is designed to work locally to increase genital blood flow and enhance natural arousal sensations, like warmth, tingling, swelling, and lubrication. DARE to PLAY™ has been shown to increase blood flow within 10-15 minutes after application. With dispensing approaching, the introductory offers for DARE to PLAY™ will expire on November 29, 2026. Women who obtain a prescription before the promotional period ends can take advantage of 25% off their DARE to PLAY™ order and all refills under their first prescription, as well as a complimentary telehealth questionnaire (a $30 value). These offers are available during the current promotional period and will not be available to prescriptions submitted after November 29.

Through the DARE Health Hub, powered by Medvantx, women can complete a convenient online telehealth questionnaire to connect with a healthcare provider and determine whether DARE to PLAY™ may be appropriate for them. Women may also obtain a prescription through their own healthcare provider.

"Bringing DARE to PLAY™ closer to dispensing represents an important step in advancing our commercial efforts and providing access to an innovative, science-backed option in women's sexual health," said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Daré Bioscience. "Women have waited long enough for products designed for them, and we are pleased to keep the introductory offers open through the holiday weekend."

How to Access DARE to PLAY™ and Introductory Offers

Women interested in DARE to PLAY™ can visit the DARE Health Hub to begin the prescription process and access the following introductory benefits:

25% Off: Receive 25% off the first DARE to PLAY™ order and all refills under the first prescription.

Receive 25% off the first DARE to PLAY™ order and all refills under the first prescription. Complimentary Telehealth: Complete a telehealth questionnaire at no cost (a $30 value) to connect with a healthcare provider through the DARE Health Hub— no appointment or in-person visit needed.





Both offers expire November 29, 2026. State restrictions may apply.

DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream is a compounded drug. It is not FDA approved. DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream has not been reviewed by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for safety or efficacy. DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream is manufactured in a 503B outsourcing facility under pharmaceutical Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). References to 503B refer to Section 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) and the production and supply of compounded drugs by Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities without patient-specific prescriptions in accordance with Section 503B. Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities are subject to FDA inspection and required to compound drug products under current GMP regulations to ensure quality, strength and consistency.

To learn more about DARE to PLAY™ or begin the prescription process, visit https://cashpay.medvantxrx.com/dare.

ABOUT DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ: DARE) is a purpose-driven health biotech company solely focused on closing the gap in women’s health between promising science and real-world solutions. Every innovation Daré Bioscience advances is based in advanced science and backed by rigorous, peer-reviewed research. From contraception to menopause, sexual health to fertility, vaginal health to infectious disease, Daré Bioscience is working to close critical gaps in care using science that serves her needs. For decades, women have been told to “wait it out” or “live with it,” while innovations that could improve their quality of life languish in the regulatory or funding pipeline. With growing awareness around menopause, sexual health, and vaginal health, the conversation is shifting. However, access to proven solutions is lagging. Daré Bioscience is working to change that. Learn more at darebioscience.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Daré Bioscience cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “design,” “could,” “plan,” “represent,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the timing of commencement of pharmacy dispensing of DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream, the product’s ability to increase genital blood flow and enhance arousal sensations, and its significance for Daré Bioscience and for women.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Daré Bioscience’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional capital when and as needed to execute its business strategy and continue as a going concern; potential suspension and delisting of the Company’s common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s dependence on grants and other financial awards from governmental entities and a private foundation and the risk that anticipated funding may be reduced, delayed, or terminated; the Company’s reliance on a Section 503B-registered outsourcing facility and other third parties to bring DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream to market and facilitate access to the product and the risk that those third parties do not perform as expected; difficulties in establishing and sustaining relationships with third-party collaborators; the risk that the FDA could stop permitting Section 503B-registered outsourcing facilities to compound the drug substances in the proprietary formulations the Company intends to bring or brings to market or changes the conditions under which those drug substances may be used in compounding or the compounded products may be distributed; the ability of outsourcing facilities with which the Company collaborates to maintain their registration with the FDA under Section 503B of the FDCA; the timing of establishing, and ability to maintain, state-required licensure or registration to enable fulfillment of prescriptions for DARE to PLAY Sildenafil Cream and other solutions brought to market via the Section 503B pathway; the Company’s inexperience, as a company, in and limited infrastructure for commercializing products; the degree of market demand and acceptance for the products the Company brings to market; competitive product launches; greater than expected costs to bring compounded drug products to market and marketing costs; shifts in consumer spending or behavior; the risk that positive findings in early clinical and/or nonclinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; the risk that the FDA, other regulatory authorities, members of the scientific or medical communities or investors may not accept or agree with Daré’s interpretation of or conclusions regarding data from clinical studies of its product candidates; the loss of, or inability to attract, key personnel; the Company’s ability to retain its licensed rights to develop and commercialize a product or product candidate; the Company’s ability to satisfy the monetary obligations and other requirements in connection with its exclusive, in-license agreements covering the critical patents and related intellectual property related to its product and product candidates; the Company’s ability to adequately protect or enforce its, or its licensor’s, intellectual property rights; disputes or other developments concerning the Company’s intellectual property rights; the lack of patent protection for the active ingredients in certain of the Company’s product candidates which could expose its products to competition from other formulations using the same active ingredients; product liability claims; governmental investigations or actions relating to the Company’s products or product candidates or the business activities of the Company’s, its commercial collaborators or other third parties on which the Company relies; changes in healthcare, pharmaceutical, consumer protection or privacy laws and regulatory policies; increased scrutiny from regulators; global trends toward health care cost containment; the effects of macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical events, and major changes and disruptions in U.S. government policies and operations on the Company’s ability to raise additional capital or on the Company’s operations, financial results and condition, and ability to achieve current plans and objectives; and cybersecurity incidents or similar events that compromise the Company’s technology systems and/or significantly disrupt the Company’s business or those of third parties on which it relies.

Daré Bioscience’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of the Company’s risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Daré Bioscience undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Contact:

Daré Bioscience Investor Relations

innovations@darebioscience.com

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.