Jennifer French and Eric H. Chudler recognized for bringing community perspectives and ethical considerations into neuroscience

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dana Foundation has named Jennifer French, MBA, and Eric H. Chudler, Ph.D., recipients of its second annual Neuroscience & Society Champion Awards. Each award includes a $55,000 unrestricted grant to support work that advances neuroscience in ways that reflect and serve societal needs. French and Chudler were honored Saturday at the Foundation's reception during the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting.

"Jennifer French and Eric Chudler clearly demonstrate how listening to people and incorporating their perspectives and experiences can shape neuroscience for the better," said Caroline Montojo, president and CEO of the Dana Foundation. "Through patient engagement, neuroscience outreach and education, and the integration of neuroethics, they have opened new paths for collaboration and helped more people participate in neuroscience and see its relevance to their lives. These awards recognize their leadership and support bold, creative ideas that strengthen neuroscience's benefits to society."

Jennifer French: Patient engagement in research

French is a champion of patient engagement in the development of neurotechnology to make the process more inclusive, collaborative, and responsive to societal needs. As founder and executive director of Neurotech Network, a nonprofit focused on neurotechnology education and advocacy, she has elevated the role of lived experience in shaping neurotechnology.

French brings personal experience to this work. She lives with tetraplegia following a spinal cord injury and is an early user of an experimental implanted neural prosthesis for paralysis. She is also a founding member and past president of the North American Spinal Cord Injury Consortium.

As board chair of the American Brain Coalition, French has led the creation of practical tools for collaboration among patients, federal agencies, policymakers, researchers, and industry developers. She also spearheaded the formation of the Implantable Brain-Computer Interface Collaborative Community (iBCI-CC) with Leigh Hochberg, M.D., Ph.D., and Jochen Lennerz, M.D., Ph.D., bringing diverse stakeholders together to advance regulatory science for implantable brain-computer interfaces.

French's leadership in the neurotechnology and spinal cord injury communities has been recognized with the 2024 Craig H. Neilsen Foundation Visionary Prize and the Brooke Ellison Community Visionary Award.

Eric H. Chudler: Public education and neuroethics

Chudler has helped make neuroscience more accessible and responsive to communities through listening, public engagement, and the integration of neuroethics. A research neuroscientist and associate professor emeritus in the University of Washington's department of bioengineering, he also serves as executive director of the university's Center for Neurotechnology, where he championed the early integration of neuroethics into research, education, and career development.

From his early outreach efforts, Chudler shaped learning experiences around participants' interests and questions, embracing a reciprocal approach to education. He has collaborated with classroom teachers and fellow neuroscientists to develop materials, programs, and activities that help people of all ages learn about the brain. He founded the Neuroscience for Kids website in 1997 and has led educational programs such as the Northwest Regional Emmy-winning "BrainWorks" video series. His contributions to neuroscience education and public engagement were recognized in 2003 with the Society for Neuroscience's Science Educator Award. With a 2023 Dana Foundation grant, Chudler created the Brain Health Learning Network, a program that helps older adults learn about neuroscience, make informed health decisions, and communicate their concerns to family, friends, and health care providers.

About the Neuroscience & Society Champion Awards

Now in their second year, the Dana Foundation's Neuroscience & Society Champion Awards draw on external nominations and internal canvassing to identify candidates. Recipients are selected for their outstanding contributions through a structured review by the Foundation's awards team.

The Dana Foundation is a private philanthropic organization dedicated to advancing neuroscience and society, a human-centered neuroscience paradigm that connects brain research to real-world needs, values, and experiences. It brings together students, scientists, practitioners, and communities to reflect on assumptions, share expertise, and ensure that neuroscience serves people in meaningful and socially responsible ways.

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SOURCE Dana Foundation