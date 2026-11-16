Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Molecular Biology Core Facilities Integrate n6 iconPCR into Low-Input cfDNA Sequencing Service

Integrated workflow reduced library-yield variability, enabled mixed-input processing, and supported reliable 0.5% allele-frequency detection from 1 ng in reference-standard testing

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- n6 Tec, Inc. (n6), developer of iconPCR™ systems with AutoNorm adaptive amplification, today announced that the Molecular Biology Core Facilities (MBCF) at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have integrated the n6 icon96™ system into their targeted cell-free DNA (cfDNA) sequencing service for liquid biopsy research.

Library-yield variability fell from 54% to 8% with n6 iconPCR in Dana-Farber's cfDNA workflow

The MBCF workflow combines dual-UMI library preparation, sample-specific amplification on icon96, hybrid capture, and duplex sequencing. In reference-standard testing, the workflow supported reliable detection of variants down to 0.5% allele frequency from as little as 1 ng of cfDNA—approximately 300 genome equivalents—while accommodating variable sample inputs in the same run without manual rebalancing.

"Our investigators bring us precious samples where every molecule counts. With icon96, we can see the amplification path of every sample and stop each reaction where it should stop, so low-input cfDNA libraries come out uniform and ready for capture," said Zach Herbert, Director, Molecular Biology Core Facilities, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Low-input cfDNA sequencing is inherently molecule-limited, with rare tumor-derived variants often sitting below 1% allele frequency. When heterogeneous libraries receive the same fixed-cycle PCR program, low-input samples can under-amplify below the yield required for capture, while higher-input samples over-amplify—creating excessive duplicates, uneven library yields, and extra quantification, dilution, and normalization steps before samples can be pooled.

The icon96 system addresses this upstream variability by providing independent thermal control and real-time amplification monitoring across each of its 96 wells. With AutoNorm, each reaction stops when it reaches a defined sample-specific endpoint, allowing libraries with different inputs and amplification behavior to be processed together. Amplification, quantification, and normalization occur simultaneously within the same run.

In an n6 application note and a SelectScience webinar, Dana-Farber MBCF reported:

More consistent library yields: The coefficient of variation in library yield across 10 ng samples fell from 54% with fixed-cycle amplification to 8% with AutoNorm, and was 30% at 1 ng. The 1 ng and 10 ng samples were processed together in the same run.

The coefficient of variation in library yield across 10 ng samples fell from 54% with fixed-cycle amplification to 8% with AutoNorm, and was 30% at 1 ng. The 1 ng and 10 ng samples were processed together in the same run. High on-target capture: After icon96 was added to the workflow, on-target rates exceeded 90% and remained consistent across four sample sets evaluated at 1 ng and 10 ng inputs.

After icon96 was added to the workflow, on-target rates exceeded 90% and remained consistent across four sample sets evaluated at 1 ng and 10 ng inputs. Reliable variant detection from 1 ng: Using Twist reference standards, all spiked variants were reliably detected down to 0.5% allele frequency at both 1 ng and 10 ng inputs, with mean target coverage above 200× at 1 ng.

Using Twist reference standards, all spiked variants were reliably detected down to 0.5% allele frequency at both 1 ng and 10 ng inputs, with mean target coverage above 200× at 1 ng. Processing of variable patient-derived samples: Patient-derived cfDNA samples spanning approximately 2 ng to 25 ng were normalized within a single run, and all generated sufficient library to proceed to hybrid capture.

The MBCF cfDNA service pairs the IDT xGen™ cfDNA & FFPE DNA Library Preparation Kit and dual-UMI duplex sequencing with amplification on icon96, hybrid capture, and sequencing on an Illumina NovaSeq™ X Plus.

"In liquid biopsy research, there is very little margin for preventable sample loss or degraded data quality," said Pranav Patel, CEO and co-founder of n6. "When every molecule matters, the workflow should adapt to each sample rather than force an entire batch through the same rigid process. Dana-Farber's work shows how treating every sample individually protects the underlying biological signal while actually simplifying operations—the exact problem we built iconPCR to solve."

To learn more about iconPCR and AutoNorm, visit n6tec.com. For low-input and degraded sample applications, including cfDNA, visit n6tec.com/low-input-degraded-samples. To learn more about the Dana-Farber MBCF cfDNA service, visit mbcf.dana-farber.org/cfdna.

About n6

n6 develops intelligent sample-preparation systems for next-generation sequencing. Powered by iconPCR™ technology and AutoNorm software, the icon16 and icon96 platforms help genomics laboratories generate more consistent sequencing-ready libraries from variable and challenging samples while reducing manual quantification and normalization.

n6 systems are used by research institutions, clinical research laboratories, biopharma companies, and sequencing organizations worldwide across oncology, genomics, metagenomics, and multi-omics applications. n6 is headquartered in Pleasanton, California and is certified to ISO 13485:2016. For more information, visit n6tec.com.

n6 products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures. iconPCR and icon96 are trademarks of n6 Tec, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE n6 Tec, Inc.