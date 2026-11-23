$4.0 million registered direct offering, with approximately 75% subscribed for by existing shareholders, and members of Company management and the Board of Directors

$2.25 million of Avenue debt satisfied through the issuance of common stock

Total debt reduced by $5.25 million, or 30%, to $12.25 million; maturity extended to July 2028 and interest-only payments extended through March 2028

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO, the "Company"), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds (the "Offering") and the concurrent restructuring of its credit facility with Avenue Capital Group ("Avenue"). The restructuring included a $3.0 million cash repayment and satisfaction of $2.25 million of outstanding debt through the issuance of common stock at the Offering price of $4.94 per share, reducing total debt by $5.25 million, or 30%, to $12.25 million. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the Offering. WBB Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor in connection with the Offering.

CytoSorbents Strengthens Finances with $6.25M Common Stock Raise, $5.25M Debt Reduction, and Credit Facility Extension

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "We are pleased to announce the successful closing of this financing and debt restructuring which we believe significantly strengthens our financial position. We greatly appreciate the support of all of our investors in the Offering, including existing shareholders and members of our management team and Board of Directors who together subscribed for approximately 75% of the $4.0 million, demonstrating their continued confidence and commitment in our strategy and future. Importantly, this was a straightforward common stock financing with no traditional investor warrants. The pre-funded warrants issued to certain investors are simply common stock equivalents designed to accommodate beneficial ownership limitations. We are equally appreciative of the support of our longstanding lending partner, Avenue Capital, whose collaboration in restructuring our credit facility was instrumental in achieving this favorable outcome.

"Through this transaction, we reduced our outstanding debt by 30% to $12.25 million, expect to save approximately $0.7 million in interest expense over 12 months – improving cash flow, and have extended our debt maturity to July 2028 and our interest-only period through March 2028. We expect this transaction to give us financial flexibility and an extended runway to achieve our four distinct value drivers:

Sustain operating cash flow breakeven

Drive our core CytoSorb® business to predictable and profitable growth

Achieve U.S. FDA marketing approval of DrugSorb™-ATR and begin U.S. commercialization; and

Unlock the strategic value of HemoDefend-BGA

"With these transactions behind us, we can now focus on the execution of these opportunities that we believe will create meaningful long-term value for all of our shareholders."

Registration and Offering Information

The securities described above (other than the shares issued in the private placement as described below) were offered and sold pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-281062), which was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering and the Registered Shares has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, at placements@hcwco.com or (212) 856-5711.

The shares issued to Avenue in satisfaction of $1.25 million of the $2.25 million of principal were issued in a transaction not involving a public offering and have not been registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws. Such shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of these shares.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Company's common stock or any other securities, and there shall not be any offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery through blood purification. CytoSorbents' proprietary blood purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Cartridges filled with these beads can be used with standard blood pumps already in the hospital (e.g. dialysis, continuous renal replacement therapy or CRRT, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation or ECMO, and heart-lung machines), where blood is repeatedly recirculated outside the body, through our cartridges where toxic substances are removed, and then back into the body. CytoSorbents' technologies are used in a number of broad applications. Specifically, two important applications are 1) the removal of blood thinners during and after cardiothoracic surgery to reduce the risk of severe bleeding, and 2) the removal of inflammatory agents and toxins in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. The breadth of these critical illnesses includes, for example, sepsis, burn injury, trauma, lung injury, liver failure, cytokine release syndrome, and pancreatitis as well as the removal of liver toxins that accumulate in acute liver dysfunction or failure, and the removal of myoglobin in severe rhabdomyolysis that can otherwise lead to renal failure. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments.

CytoSorbents' lead product, CytoSorb®, is approved in the European Union and distributed in over 70 countries worldwide, with more than 300,000 devices used cumulatively to date. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. CytoSorb is not yet approved or cleared in the United States.

In the U.S. and Canada, CytoSorbents is developing the DrugSorb™-ATR antithrombotic removal system, an investigational device based on an equivalent polymer technology to CytoSorb, to reduce the severity of perioperative bleeding in high-risk surgery due to blood thinning drugs. It has received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations: one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic surgery. The Company is actively pursuing regulatory approval of DrugSorb-ATR with the U.S. FDA and will pursue regulatory approval with Health Canada with better visibility from the FDA. DrugSorb-ATR is not yet granted or approved in either the U.S. or Canada.

The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, PuriFi®, HotSwap®, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://ir.cytosorbents.com/ or follow us on Facebook and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, representations and contentions, and the outcome of our regulatory submissions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, our restructuring of our direct sales team and strategy in Germany, our ability to successfully obtain U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing authorization or approval, our ability to sustain operating cash-flow break-even, our ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements, our ability to appropriately finance the Company, including the extension, refinancing or repayment of our existing debt, our ability to develop and commercialize our products and product candidates including securing necessary funding and strategic partnerships, our ability to attract, retain and effectively integrate qualified personnel to support our business and growth objectives, and, with respect to the transactions described in this press release, the intended use of the remaining net proceeds from the Offering, the sufficiency of our cash resources to fund our operations, the expected reduction in interest expense, our ability to comply with the covenants and other terms of the Avenue Amendment, any future exercise of Avenue's conversion rights and the resulting dilution to our stockholders, the timing of our planned De Novo submission for DrugSorb-ATR, and our ability to realize value from our four value drivers, and the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in maintaining its listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Markets. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

U.S. Company Contact:

Peter J. Mariani, Chief Financial Officer



305 College Road East



Princeton, NJ 08540



ir@cytosorbents.com

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