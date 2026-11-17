VANCOUVER, Washington, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage oncology company advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor with therapeutic potential across multiple indications, including colorectal cancer (CRC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), today announced Lauren Wilcoxen, Ph.D., as its new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Regulatory Affairs, effective November 20, 2026.

Dr. Wilcoxen brings extensive experience in regulatory affairs, clinical development and biotechnology operations, including a track record of advancing oncology programs through key regulatory milestones. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO), a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company. From May 2022 to October 2025, Dr. Wilcoxen helped lead a team that secured FDA approval of a novel checkpoint inhibitor for skin cancer while serving as Senior Vice President, Product Development and Regulatory Affairs of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (formerly, NASDAQ: CKPT), a publicly traded clinical-stage biotechnology company, until its acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc. in 2025. Over the past several years, she has also advised various public and private biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies on regulatory strategy, clinical development and operational execution, with a focus on navigating complex oncology development programs and coordinating cross-functional teams.

“Lauren's appointment comes at an important time for CytoDyn as we continue to advance our oncology development strategy and build on emerging findings from our CLOVER study,” said Robert E. Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of CytoDyn. “Her extensive regulatory expertise, recent success working with the FDA's Division of Oncology, and firsthand knowledge of our clinical programs make her exceptionally well suited to help guide CLOVER through the completion of Phase 2 and shape our regulatory strategy for the next stages of leronlimab's development. We are pleased to welcome her to our executive leadership team.”

Dr. Wilcoxen has served as a consultant to CytoDyn over the past year, advising on key clinical decisions and gaining firsthand knowledge of the Company's clinical programs, including its Phase 2 CLOVER study evaluating leronlimab in metastatic colorectal cancer.

“Having worked closely with CytoDyn over the past year, I have developed a strong understanding of leronlimab's scientific rationale, the CLOVER study, and the opportunities ahead for the Company's oncology programs,” said Dr. Wilcoxen. “I am encouraged by the emerging clinical findings and look forward to working with the team to translate these insights into a clear, rigorous regulatory and clinical development strategy. Our priority will be to work closely with the FDA to define a clear regulatory strategy that supports leronlimab’s continued clinical development.”

Dr. Wilcoxen currently serves on the board of directors of two cancer nonprofits, the American Cancer Society and Caring Community Foundation, and was named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Healthcare by Women We Admire in January 2025. She also holds a Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) from the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society, a Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a B.S. in biology from Mount Saint Mary’s University.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing leronlimab, a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the CCR5 receptor, a key regulator of immune function implicated in cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Guided by a mission to improve patients’ quality of life through therapeutic innovation, CytoDyn is committed to integrity, responsibility, and service as it works to bring transformative treatments to patients worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.cytodyn.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, mechanism of action, clinical development programs, clinical trial results, product development, market position, future operating and financial performance, and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these statements, which are based on current expectations of future events. For important information about these statements and our Company, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from the assumptions, expectations and projections expressed in any forward-looking statements, the reader should review our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, including the section captioned “Forward-Looking Statements” and in Item 1A, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. CytoDyn Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments except as required by applicable law.

Corporate Contact

CytoDyn Inc.

ir@cytodyn.com

Media Contacts

David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

CytoDyn@russopartnersllc.com