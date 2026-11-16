CureGene Presents Two Preclinical Studies of CG-0416 at Obesity Week 2026

CG-0416 combined with a reduced-dose GLP-1 receptor agonist produced greater weight loss, and slower weight regain after the agonist was stopped

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a poster at Obesity Week 2026, CureGene presented two preclinical studies of CG-0416, its oral, liver-targeted thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist. Both address questions clinicians raise in practice: whether combining CG-0416 with a GLP-1 receptor agonist can deliver more weight loss at a lower agonist dose, and whether CG-0416 alone can sustain the benefit once the agonist is stopped.

Both studies were conducted in diet-induced obese (DIO) mice. CG-0416 given with a reduced dose of a GLP-1 receptor agonist produced greater weight loss than the full agonist dose alone. Continuing CG-0416 after the agonist was withdrawn slowed weight regain markedly.

Poster-208 | Saturday, November 14, 2026, 7:30 – 8:30 PM ET | Washington, DC

Losing Weight Is Only Half the Job

GLP-1 receptor agonists have taken weight loss to a new level. As they enter broad clinical use, two questions have become urgent: how to get more weight loss at a lower dose and with fewer side effects, and how to hold on to the result once treatment stops. CG-0416 works differently. It does not act on appetite centers in the brain. It is a liver-targeted hydrolysis prodrug: a single esterase step releases its active metabolite in the liver, where it activates THR-β, drives fat breakdown and raises thermogenesis. Because it works peripherally rather than centrally, it can be used alone or alongside a GLP-1 receptor agonist.

Combination: More Weight Loss at a Lower GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Dose

The combination study compared a GLP-1 receptor agonist alone with the same agonist plus CG-0416. At the reduced agonist dose, the combination produced a 35.2% reduction in body weight, versus 7.6% with the full agonist dose alone. That is roughly a 3.6-fold difference, and it points to synergy.

These results suggest CG-0416 may allow a lower GLP-1 receptor agonist dose without sacrificing efficacy. That would mean fewer titration steps, fewer class-related side effects and better muscle preservation. Food intake did not rise with the combination, suggesting the extra weight loss did not come from eating less.

After Discontinuation: Continuing CG-0416 Slowed Weight Regain

The maintenance study was designed to mirror real-world use. Mice received CG-0416 plus a GLP-1 receptor agonist first; the agonist was then stopped and CG-0416 continued alone.

Compared with control, the CG-0416 group regained about 38% less weight in this model. Lean mass (muscle, organs and water, excluding fat) was better preserved, roughly 10% above control, and fat mass was 12.1% lower. No side effects typical of GLP-1 receptor agonists were seen.

For long-term treatment, these data address a different question. Getting weight down is only the first step. Keeping it off after treatment stops is what determines long-term success.

Three Potential Uses: Monotherapy, Combination and Sequential Maintenance

Monotherapy would target patients whose priority is fat loss with muscle preservation. Combination therapy would target patients with overweight or obesity who need greater weight loss, and allow a lower agonist dose without loss of efficacy. Sequential maintenance covers the period after a GLP-1 receptor agonist is stopped, to slow regain and protect lean mass.

Together, the three uses point to one conclusion: weight management has to be sustained, not treated as a sprint. CG-0416 was designed on CureGene's proprietary A-ProX platform, which uses a single esterase hydrolysis step to release the active metabolite and direct it to the liver. Phase I trials are under way in Australia, and a Phase I trial in China will start shortly.

About Obesity Week 2026

Obesity Week, organized by The Obesity Society (TOS), is the largest international meeting on obesity, covering causes, prevention, pharmacotherapy, bariatric surgery and lifestyle intervention. The 2026 meeting runs November 14–17 in Washington, DC, and is expected to draw more than 4,300 professionals from over 60 countries, with more than 700 research posters.

About CG-0416

CG-0416 is a novel thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist that CureGene designed as a liver-targeted hydrolysis prodrug. A single esterase hydrolysis step releases the active metabolite, which acts selectively in the liver: it promotes breakdown of white adipose tissue and upregulates the thermogenic gene UCP-1, lowering liver fat and improving lipids and glucose tolerance. In preclinical studies, CG-0416 alone caused minimal muscle loss in DIO mice and was not associated with side effects typical of GLP-1 receptor agonists; with a GLP-1 receptor agonist it acted synergistically. Phase I trials are under way in Australia, and a Phase I trial in China will start shortly.

For more information on the CG-0416 program, visit the CureGene website at www.curegene.com.cn.

About the A-ProX Platform

A-ProX is CureGene's AI-enabled prodrug platform, a programmable system for delivering drugs to multiple organs. Conventional prodrugs depend on a single metabolic route in the liver; A-ProX instead tailors the prodrug to the physiology of the liver and of other tissues, so the active ingredient concentrates in the target organ and stays there longer. The result is higher efficacy at lower systemic exposure. Both CG-0416 and Evategrel were designed on this platform.

About CureGene Pharmaceutical

Founded in 2018, CureGene Pharmaceutical possesses proprietary core platform technologies and independent high-efficiency innovation capabilities. The Company primarily focuses on therapeutic areas including cardiovascular & cerebrovascular diseases and antiviral therapies, striving to become a China-rooted, globally oriented innovative pharmaceutical enterprise.



Leveraging its proprietary platforms, CureGene has built a robust pipeline of innovative assets with broad market value and global independent intellectual property rights, with multiple candidates actively progressing through clinical development. Driven by its corporate mission and vision, the Company has assembled a high-caliber team of globally minded scientists and overseas returnees. Under its integrated strategic layout, CureGene achieves rapid and efficient R&D translation, with all pipeline candidates demonstrating strong potential to become first-in-class or best-in-class therapies.

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BD and Media Contact

BD: BD@curegenebio.com

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SOURCE CureGene