As rapid innovation advances pulsed field ablation (PFA), Medical Component Specialists (MCS) is gearing up to be a critical link in the supply chain.

As rapid innovation advances pulsed field ablation (PFA), a catheter-based treatment for atrial fibrillation (AFib) within the cardiac electrophysiology market, Medical Component Specialists (MCS) is gearing up to be a critical link in the supply chain. Traditional catheter ablation uses heat or extreme cold to treat the heart tissue responsible for irregular rhythms. PFA uses targeted electrical pulses, offering the potential to reduce damage to surrounding tissue and shorten procedure times while maintaining effectiveness comparable to traditional methods.

Compared to traditional cryoablation and radiofrequency ablation, which can result in thermal damage to surrounding tissues, PFA is delivered through electrical pulses that don't have the same damaging effects. Additionally, traditional procedures often last up to five hours, whereas PFA can be successfully completed in as little as one hour.

So where does MCS fit in? As millions of dollars of investments pour into the advancements of PFA technologies , medical device companies will enter periods of rapid development. MCS is uniquely equipped to serve this market through its QuickShip Program , including Lab in a Bag kits designed to help medical device companies rapidly accelerate their time to market and streamline development. Each kit comes with 30 catheter-forming mandrels in various sizes, offering a flexible, all-in-one solution for rapid prototyping and catheter R&D. Essential for catheter-driven PFA, these kits ship out as soon as the next day.

To help bring complex designs to life or for high-friction requirements, our mandrels are made from 304 stainless steel and coated with performance PTFE Glass Filled Mandrels offer effortless quick-release, and can ship in days versus weeks or months, waiting for coating and manufacturing processing. Each mandrel is precision-ground and polished to support smooth release.

When in need of catheter forming mandrels for PFA devices and there isn't the luxury of time, Medical Component Specialist is ready with its QuickShip Program to ensure companies have the products they need, when they need them, avoiding long lead times.

To facilitate the growth of this market, MCS's new facility in Costa Rica will be instrumental in creating a stable supply chain, especially for the medical device companies also establishing a Costa Rican presence. The state-of-the-art facility is now open, with more than 20,000 square feet of space and room to add another 45,000 square feet.

For medical device companies looking to innovate in the PFA market, MCS is ready to keep pace with the rapid speed of development. Contact the company today to learn more.

Contacts:

Grant Niewinski

Director of Business Development

gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com

312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialists, Inc.

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