– – Acquisition Launches Cosette’s Oncology Platform and Advances its Long-Term Growth Strategy – –

BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Cosette”), a U.S.-based specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has acquired the global rights to MARGENZA® (margetuximab-cmkb) from TerSera Therapeutics LLC (“TerSera”). The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Cosette’s therapeutic focus. The transaction establishes oncology as a core franchise for Cosette, anchored by MARGENZA®, and creates a platform from which the company intends to build a broader presence.

“Cosette is at an exciting crossroads in our growth journey, guided by our steadfast commitment to patients and a disciplined focus on building a portfolio that addresses meaningful unmet needs,” said Apurva Saraf, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cosette. “Establishing an oncology franchise represents an important milestone for Cosette, and the acquisition of MARGENZA® provides a strong foundation from which to responsibly build our presence in this therapeutic area. As we expand our capabilities and specialized oncology expertise, we are focused on supporting continuity, access and education for appropriate patients and the healthcare professionals who care for them.”

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal counsel to Cosette in connection with the transaction.

Cosette and TerSera are working closely together to ensure a seamless transfer of responsibility for the manufacturing, distribution and commercialization of MARGENZA®, maintaining continuity of supply for patients and prescribers throughout the transition.

About Cosette Pharmaceuticals

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S.-based, leading specialty pharmaceutical company providing some of the most trusted and well-known brands in medicine — developing, manufacturing, and delivering products that make a difference in patients’ lives. Cosette’s strong growth has been driven by its proven ability to maximize the value of its portfolio through best-in-class marketing, promotion, and strategic distribution capabilities, enabling the company to scale efficiently while continuing to invest in high-quality, patient-centered therapies. Cosette has corporate headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey and is supported by 350+ dedicated team members across all functional areas. Cosette is backed by Avista Healthcare Partners, a healthcare focused private equity firm, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a private markets investment management firm (Nasdaq: HLNE). For more information, please visit www.cosettepharma.com or follow Cosette on LinkedIn.

About TerSera Therapeutics

TerSera Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus in oncology and rare disease. Founded in 2016, TerSera is building new cornerstones of care through its portfolio of unique therapeutics, amplifying their ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for patients. For additional information, please visit TerSera.com.

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Cosette Pharmaceuticals Media Contact

media@cosettepharma.com