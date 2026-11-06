Corvus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Enrollment in soquelitinib registrational Phase 3 relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and Phase 2 atopic dermatitis trials on track

Angel Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment in cohort 1 of Phase 1b/2 atopic dermatitis trial; topline data anticipated in March 2027

Phase 1b hidradenitis suppurativa trial enrolling patients with initial data anticipated in 1H 2027; Phase 2 asthma trial to initiate by Q1 2027

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $202.9 million at September 30, 2026, providing runway into second quarter 2028

Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We continue to drive the science and advance the breadth of potential clinical indications for ITK inhibition with soquelitinib,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Corvus. “Our Phase 3 PTCL and Phase 2 atopic dermatitis clinical trials are on track and there has been strong interest in our new hidradenitis suppurativa trial. We also are making good progress towards initiating a unique asthma trial that will include both T2 and non-T2 patients by Q1 2027. We believe soquelitinib has the potential to be effective in both types of asthma patients based on its mechanism of action affecting Th2, Th17 and T regulatory cells, which we will be closely analyzing in our hidradenitis suppurativa trial. Taken altogether, we are positioned for a series of potentially significant data milestones across our soquelitinib development pipeline in 2027.”

Business Update and Strategy

Soquelitinib for Immune Diseases

Corvus is enrolling patients in the SIERRA1 Phase 2 randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled atopic dermatitis clinical trial. The trial is anticipated to enroll approximately 200 patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis that have failed at least one prior topical or systemic therapy. This includes four cohorts of 50 patients each, with soquelitinib doses of 200 mg once per day, 200 mg twice per day and 400 mg once per day, along with a placebo group. The treatment period is 12 weeks with a 90-day follow-up period with no treatment. The primary endpoint of the trial is the percent change from baseline in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score at Week 12 compared to placebo.

Angel Pharmaceuticals (Angel Pharma), Corvus’ partner in China, is enrolling a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. This is a blinded, placebo-controlled trial that is planned to evaluate a 12-week treatment regimen in 48 patients utilizing soquelitinib doses of 100 mg twice per day, 200 mg once per day, 200 mg twice per day and 400 mg once per day. The patient eligibility and endpoints are similar to those used previously by Corvus. Depending on the results from the Phase 1b portion of the study, an additional 60-90 patients will be enrolled in the Phase 2 portion of the study. The trial is open at several leading dermatology centers in China who have been involved in global registration trials. The study is conducted in close collaboration with Corvus. Angel Pharma completed enrollment in cohort 1 (n=24, 100 mg twice per day, 200 mg once per day and placebo) of the Phase 1b portion of the trial and results from this cohort are anticipated in March 2027. The baseline characteristics of the 24 patients enrolled in cohort 1 are similar to the baseline characteristics of the 72 patients in Corvus’ Phase 1 atopic dermatitis clinical trial, including the subset of eight Asian patients in the Corvus trial. This includes similar mean age, baseline EASI, baseline Investigator's Global Assessment (IGA) and use of prior systemic therapies.

Corvus is enrolling patients in a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The trial is designed to enroll up to 25 patients with moderate to severe HS. All patients will receive a soquelitinib dose of 200 mg twice per day for 12 weeks, followed by a 90-day follow-up period with no treatment. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability. The key efficacy endpoint is the proportion of patients achieving Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR) 50/75 at week 12, and the trial will also evaluate skin and blood biomarkers. Initial data from the trial is anticipated in the 1H 2027.

Corvus plans to initiate a Phase 2 trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with asthma, by Q1 2027. Angel Pharma anticipates that it will initiate a Phase 2 trial of soquelitinib in patients with asthma in Q2 2027.

Corvus also continues to advance its next-generation ITK inhibitor preclinical product candidates, which are designed to deliver precise T-cell modulation for specific immunology and oncology indications.



Collaboration with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

The Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS) Phase 2 clinical trial continues to advance. This trial is being conducted under a clinical research and development agreement with NIAID. The Phase 2 clinical trial is anticipated to enroll up to 30 patients aged 16 or older with confirmed ALPS based on genetic testing.

Initial data from the ALPS Phase 2 trial was published in November 2026 in an abstract and will be presented in greater detail in a poster presentation at the 68 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in December 2026. Three patients have been treated in the trial, each completing 360 days of treatment at the 200 mg twice per day dose. The data is consistent with the safety profile observed in Corvus’ T cell lymphoma and atopic dermatitis trials and all three patients had a positive response to soquelitinib therapy. Key highlights include: The treatment was well tolerated, with no grade 3 or 4 adverse events and no interruptions in therapy. All three patients were able to discontinue background medications including steroids and reported improvement in ALPS related systemic symptoms.

American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition in December 2026. Three patients have been treated in the trial, each completing 360 days of treatment at the 200 mg twice per day dose. The data is consistent with the safety profile observed in Corvus’ T cell lymphoma and atopic dermatitis trials and all three patients had a positive response to soquelitinib therapy. Key highlights include: The investigational new drug (IND) application for soquelitinib treatment of ALPS patients is planned to be transferred to Corvus. The Company plans to meet with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand the number of treatment centers and to reduce the age eligibility to include pediatric patients.



Soquelitinib for T Cell Lymphoma

Corvus continues to enroll patients in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL at multiple clinical sites. This randomized controlled trial is anticipated to enroll a total of 150 patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL and is evaluating soquelitinib versus physicians’ choice of either belinostat or pralatrexate chemotherapies. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival. There are no FDA fully approved agents for the treatment of relapsed/refractory PTCL, and the FDA has granted soquelitinib Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of T cell lymphoma and Fast Track designation for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL after at least two lines of systemic therapy.

New biopsy analysis from patients with mycosis fungoides treated in the Company’s Phase 1/1b T cell lymphoma trial support soquelitinib’s mechanism of action, showing an inhibition of cancerous Th2 cells and a skewing to Th1 cells. The analysis was conducted by a team from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and will be available online in the 2026 abstract supplement for the ASH Annual Meeting.

Final data from the Phase 1/1b trial of soquelitinib in patients with T cell lymphoma were published in Blood, the peer-reviewed journal of the American Society of Hematology. The publication discusses results demonstrating soquelitinib’s anti-tumor activity based on tumor intrinsic and tumor extrinsic effects on microenvironment which we believe supports the Company’s ongoing and planned soquelitinib clinical trials and highlights the ITK inhibition novel mechanism of action.



Financial Results

As of September 30, 2026, Corvus had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $202.9 million compared to $56.8 million as of December 31, 2025. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2026 included approximately $189.4 million in net proceeds received in a financing completed on January 23, 2026. Based on its current plans, Corvus expects its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations into the second quarter of 2028.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 totaled $17.8 million compared to $8.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increase in research and development expenses of $9.3 million was primarily due to higher clinical trial costs associated with the development of soquelitinib as well as an increase in personnel related costs.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $20.3 million compared to $10.2 million for the same period in 2025. Included in net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were non-cash losses of $0.9 million and $0.3 million, respectively, from Corvus’ investment in Angel Pharma. Total stock compensation expense for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.8 million compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2025.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma (PTCL), a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, and a Phase 1b clinical trial for hidradenitis suppurativa. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Soquelitinib

Soquelitinib (formerly CPI-818) is an investigational small molecule drug given orally designed to selectively inhibit ITK (interleukin-2-inducible T cell kinase), an enzyme that is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer (NK) cell immune function. Soquelitinib has been shown to affect T cell differentiation and induce the generation of Th1 helper cells while blocking the development of both Th2 and Th17 cells and production of their secreted cytokines. Th1 T cells are required for immunity to tumors, viral infections, and other infectious diseases. Th2 and Th17 helper T cells are involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and allergic diseases. Recent studies have demonstrated that ITK controls a switch between the differentiation of Th17 proinflammatory cells and T regulatory suppressor cells. Inhibition of ITK leads to a shift toward T regulatory cell differentiation, which has the potential to suppress autoimmune and inflammatory reactions. The Company believes the inhibition of specific molecular targets in T cells may be of therapeutic benefit for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases and in cancers, including solid tumors. Based on results from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with refractory T cell lymphomas (published in Blood), which demonstrated tumor responses in very advanced, refractory, difficult to treat T cell malignancies, the Company is enrolling a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06561048) of soquelitinib in patients with relapsed/refractory PTCL. Soquelitinib is also now being investigated in a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with atopic dermatitis and a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa. A publication describing the chemistry, enzymology, and biology of soquelitinib appeared in npj Drug Discovery in December 2024 and is available online at the Nature website and on the Publications and Presentations page of the Corvus website.

About Peripheral T Cell Lymphoma

Peripheral T cell lymphoma is a heterogeneous group of malignancies accounting for about 10% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL) in Western populations, reaching 20% to 25% of NHL in some parts of Asia and South America. The most common subtypes are PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS) and T follicular helper cell lymphoma. First line treatment for these diseases is typically combination chemotherapy; however, approximately 75% of patients either do not respond or relapse within the first two years. Patients in relapse are treated with various chemotherapy agents but have poor overall outcomes with median progression-free survival in the three to four month range and overall median survival of six to 12 months. There are no approved drugs in relapsed/refractory PTCL based on randomized trials.

PTCL is a disease of mature helper T cells that express ITK, often containing numerous genetic mutations and frequently associated with viral infection. Most often the malignant cells of PTCL express a Th2 phenotype.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis, also called eczema, is a chronic disease that can cause inflammation, redness, scaly patches, blisters and irritation of the skin. It affects up to 20% of children and up to 10% of adults, and treatments include topical therapies, oral therapies and systemic injectable biologic therapies. It is frequently associated with other allergic disorders such as food allergies and asthma. Atopic dermatitis, like asthma and allergy, involves the participation of Th2 lymphocytes which secrete cytokines that result in inflammation. Soquelitinib has been shown in preclinical and clinical studies to inhibit cytokine production from Th2 lymphocytes.

About Autoimmune Lymphoproliferative Syndrome (ALPS)

ALPS is a rare genetic disease affecting children that manifests with lymphadenopathy, splenomegaly, cytopenias (low blood counts), proteinuria and autoimmunity. The disease is caused by a mutation in the Fas gene, which provides instructions for making a signaling protein involved in the induction of apoptosis. The mutation results in immune dysregulation due to abnormally high levels of “double negative” T cells (CD4 and CD8 double negative), which infiltrate the blood, spleen and lymphoid tissues. Fas signaling is regulated by ITK and T cell receptor signaling and patients with ALPS have an imbalance in this regulation resulting in a failure of T cells to undergo apoptosis and an accumulation of abnormal T cells.

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa1

Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by painful lesions such as deep-seated nodules, abscesses, skin tunnels, and fibrotic scars. The condition’s impact extends beyond physical discomfort, with associated pain, drainage, malodor, and scarring often leading to profound negative psychosocial implications for affected individuals. Treatments include topical therapies, oral therapies, systemic injectable biologic therapies, and direct interventions. HS is associated with elevated levels of Th17 cells compared to regulatory T cells (Tregs), leading to high levels of IL-17 and other cytokines that cause inflammation.

About Angel Pharmaceuticals

Angel Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of precisely targeted investigational medicines for cancer, autoimmune, infectious and other serious diseases in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals was launched through a collaboration with Corvus and investments from investors in China. Angel Pharmaceuticals licensed the rights to develop and commercialize Corvus’ three clinical-stage candidates – soquelitinib, ciforadenant and mupadolimab – in greater China and obtained global rights to Corvus’ BTK inhibitor preclinical programs. Corvus currently has a 49% equity stake in Angel Pharmaceuticals excluding 6% of Angel’s equity reserved for issuance under the Angel employee stock ownership plan. For more information, visit www.angelpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the potential safety, tolerability, clinical benefit and efficacy of the Company’s product candidates; the potential use of soquelitinib to improve therapy for a broad range of patients with atopic dermatitis, other immune diseases and cancers; clinical strategy and the design of clinical trials, including the Company’s collaborations and the timeline for initiation, target or expected number of patients to be enrolled, dose levels, number of sites and other product development milestones; market size; and the amount of cash to fund operations into the second quarter of 2028. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “will,” “may” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about the date hereof, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the Company’s ability to demonstrate sufficient evidence of efficacy and safety in its clinical trials of its product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates relating to its ability to initiate and/or complete preclinical studies and clinical trials and release data from such studies and clinical trials; the results of preclinical studies and interim data from clinical trials not being predictive of future results; the Company’s ability to enroll sufficient numbers of patients in its clinical trials; the unpredictability of the regulatory process; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; the costs of clinical trials may exceed expectations; the Company’s ability to accurately estimate the cash on hand providing funding into the second quarter of 2028 and the Company’s ability to raise additional capital. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and the timing of events and circumstances and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company’s results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 are not necessarily indicative of its operating results for any future periods.

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1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534867/





CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating expenses: Research and development $ 17,781 $ 8,454 $ 44,920 $ 23,780 General and administrative 3,581 2,118 10,616 6,974 Total operating expenses 21,362 10,572 55,536 30,754 Loss from operations (21,362 ) (10,572 ) (55,536 ) (30,754 ) Interest income and other expense, net 1,910 738 5,741 1,902 Change in fair value of warrant liability - - - 27,141 Loss before equity method investment (19,452 ) (9,834 ) (49,795 ) (1,711 ) Loss from equity method investment (891 ) (323 ) (2,199 ) (1,251 ) Net loss $ (20,343 ) $ (10,157 ) $ (51,994 ) $ (2,962 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.04 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.38 ) Shares used to compute net loss per share, basic 92,487,761 82,836,369 91,626,625 77,618,300 Shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted 92,487,761 82,836,369 91,626,625 78,655,424







CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) September 30,

December 31, 2026

2025

(unaudited) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 202,946 $ 56,750 Operating lease right-of-use asset 563 839 Other assets 5,903 2,539 Investment in Angel Pharmaceuticals 14,466 10,991 Total assets $ 223,878 $ 71,119 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities and other liabilities $ 14,925 $ 8,977 Operating lease liability 632 937 Stockholders' equity 208,321 61,205 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 223,878 $ 71,119

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Zack Kubow

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

investors@corvuspharma.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Julia Stern

Real Chemistry

media@corvuspharma.com