CorMedix Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on November 12, 2026

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRMD) today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2026, and will host a corporate update conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday, November 12 th at 8:30 a.m. EST Domestic: 1-844-676-2922 International: 1-412-634-6840 Webcast: Webcast Link

About CorMedix

CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field-based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576