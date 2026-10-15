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Compass Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 14, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced it granted stock options to a new employee under the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and as a material inducement to their employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The inducement grant consists of non-qualified stock options to purchase 200,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.86 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on October 13, 2026. The options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% vesting in 36 substantially equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to each respective employee’s continued service with the Company. The inducement grant was outside of the Company’s 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan and is subject to the Company’s 2025 Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreement.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the standard of care for patients with cancer through the discovery and development of innovative antibody-based therapeutics. The company leverages deep expertise in tumor biology and proprietary antibody engineering technologies to develop differentiated therapies that target the intersection of angiogenesis, immune activation, and tumor-driven immunosuppression. Compass has a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact
ir@compasstherapeutics.com

Media Contact
Anna Gifford, Chief of Staff
media@compasstherapeutics.com
617-500-8099


Massachusetts Compensation
Compass Therapeutics
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