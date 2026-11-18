MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv"), a liquid biopsy company focused on innovative diagnostics for cancer, participated in a double-blind study with the Fox Chase Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania to determine if the presence, type or size of its Cancer-Associated-Macrophage-Like Cell (CAML) biomarker, as well as epithelial-mesenchymal transition circulating tumor cells (EMT CTCs) could help to identify the presence of malignancy in patients with unknown indeterminate pulmonary nodules.

The study, which appeared in the Journal of Clinical Oncology – Precision Oncology 10:e2501142 in July 2026, is titled: Pragmatic, Multicenter, Double-Blind Evaluation of Circulating Cancer-Associated Macrophage-Like Cells for Detection of Cancer in Indeterminate Pulmonary Nodules, enrolled 203 patients with indeterminate nodules (0.8-3.0 cm) with no prior diagnosis of cancer.

Overall, CAMLs were detected in 45% of all evaluable patient samples (n=191), while EMT CTCs were detected in 20%. For the detection of patients with any malignancy, CAML positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) were 27.9% and 61.9% respectively with a sensitivity of 37.5% and specificity of 51.2%. However, while CAMLs or EMT CTCs alone could not help to differentiate between benign and malignant indeterminate nodules, when CAMLs and EMT CTCs were present in conjunction, the results showed that specificity in identifying malignancy improved to 90.6%.

CAMLs are large (>50 microns), myeloid polyploid cells that originate from the tumor site and are found circulating in the blood of patients with a variety of cancers – even in the earliest stages of disease. EMT CTCs are tumor cells found circulating in the blood of patients. Studies have shown that CAMLs and EMT CTCs have the potential to track cancer progression and therapy response and are particularly associated with disease progression.

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio operates a CLIA-certified cancer diagnostics laboratory supporting its biopharmaceutical partners with research and investigational studies. Creatv's liquid biopsy test is an analytically validated assay for research and development and is not intended for clinical diagnosis, prognosis, treatment selection or disease monitoring. For a technical presentation on the features of the CAML biomarker including clinical data, please contact Dan or Ron.

Daniel L. Adams



Chief Scientific Officer



dan@creatvmicrotech.com



732-783-7132 (office)

Ron Baker



Chief Business Officer



ron@creatvmicrotech.com



301-785-5185 (mobile)

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SOURCE Creatv MicroTech, Inc.