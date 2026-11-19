Three-year grant will support research to treat one of the deadliest childhood brain tumors

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has been awarded the Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) Accelerating Hope Award, which supports clinical trials focused on hard-to-treat pediatric cancers. The $1 million grant will help investigate a novel immunotherapy treatment for diffuse midline glioma (DMG), a deadly childhood brain tumor with few available treatment options.

Led by principal investigator Jessica B. Foster, MD, attending physician at CHOP's Cancer Center, researchers at CHOP will use the funding to launch an early-phase clinical trial to test a new form of CAR T-cell therapy utilizing mRNA technology to make treatments quicker, safer and less expensive. The trial will be the first of its kind on the east coast.

"CCRF has been an ongoing supporter of CHOP, and it is a tremendous honor to have their trust and support as we pursue this exciting new approach to treating DMG," said Dr. Foster. "Their generosity means we're able to bring hope to children and families dealing with devastating brain cancer — and perhaps to those dealing with other forms of hard-to-treat cancer. I am grateful to CCRF for sharing in my enthusiasm for this treatment's promise and potential."

DMG is an aggressive brain tumor impacting young children and young adults. That aggressiveness, as well as its inoperable location and deep resistance to conventional treatments, are part of what makes it universally fatal — typically around a year after diagnosis. The mRNA-based CAR T-cell therapy Dr. Foster's team will test in the upcoming trial is a new approach to DMG that has shown early promise in laboratory testing.

In addition to testing the safety and efficacy of this new approach, Dr. Foster's research team will closely study how the immune system and tumor interact during treatment, as it could inform future immunotherapy approaches for children with other hard-to-treat brain cancers.

CCRF's philanthropic partnership with CHOP extends back to 2016. The Minnesota-based nonprofit has awarded a total of $3.6 million to CHOP in support of vital research, including osteosarcoma, high-risk neuroblastoma, and follow-up care for young survivors. This $1M gift to Dr. Foster's research is their largest yet to brain tumor research at CHOP — and a powerful example of both institutions' shared commitment to children and families impacted by pediatric cancer.

"We are dedicated to providing support for clinicians and researchers whose ideas will have the greatest impact on the future of childhood cancer," said CCRF Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth C. Allen. "Dr. Foster's work is fascinating not just because of what it could mean for children and families dealing with DMG, but also because of how it could change the way we diagnose and treat other hard-to-treat cancers. We're excited to see the progress she and her team make in the coming years."

To learn more about Dr. Foster's work, visit https://www.research.chop.edu/people/jessica-b-foster.

Find out more about this research at https://www.research.chop.edu/cornerstone-blog/researching-a-new-car-t-cell-therapy-approach-for-pediatric-brain-tumors.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Kaitlyn Dvorin



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



610-618-0542 (cell)



dvorink@chop.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-receives-1-million-childrens-cancer-research-fund-accelerating-hope-award-302942716.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia