Charta Health Raises $55 Million Series B to Establish a Shared Standard of Accuracy in Healthcare Billing

Led by Insight Partners, the new funding will support the launch of Charta for Providers and Charta for Payers, bringing one AI standard to both sides of the claim.

The $55 million funding round brings Charta Health's total funding to $85 million and is Charta's third round in less than two years.

Charta Health grew revenue 10x in the last 12 months with both health plans and provider organizations.

Charta already touts leading enterprise healthcare clients including American Family Care, Grow Therapy, and Pediatric Associates Family of Companies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charta Health, the AI medical chart review platform built for billing accuracy, today announced a $55 million Series B round led by Insight Partners. Existing investors Madrona, Bain Capital Ventures, and South Park Commons also participated, alongside QuantumLight.

The funding will accelerate Charta's AI research and development and officially launch Charta for Providers and Charta for Payers. The two businesses run on one AI engine and serve both providers and health plans, making Charta one of a few AI companies with dedicated offerings for each vertical.

A single source of truth for healthcare payment

The round comes as AI reshapes how healthcare gets paid. A 2025 study estimated that in 2023, claims adjudication cost hospitals and health systems more than $25 billion. Nearly $18 billion of that total was potentially wasted on a cycle of denials and appeals that drains the U.S. healthcare system. That cycle has worsened as insurers and healthcare providers each adopt AI tools that generate more denials and appeals, the costs of which are ultimately passed on to taxpayers and consumers.

Charta proposes a different approach: one standard of accuracy, applied before the claim is submitted. Today, insurers and providers often review the same records using different tools and different standards, which leads to disagreement over coding, denials, and appeals. Charta brings the same AI to both sides, so health plans and providers work from shared standards of accuracy before a claim is ever submitted.

"We came to healthcare as engineers and saw a system where the most important data was locked in documents no one had time to read," said Justin Liu, CEO and co-founder of Charta Health. "Charta unlocks that data. When every chart gets reviewed, accuracy stops being a guess. Payers and providers should agree on the chart before a claim goes out, not fight about it after. That's how we end the costly cycle of denials and appeals, and put billions of dollars back into patient care."

Built for both sides of the claim

Charta's AI reads clinical documentation the way an expert coder and auditor would, flagging missing codes the chart supports and removing those the documentation doesn't adequately support. Charta has grown its revenue 10x in the last 12 months and raised three rounds in under two years as investor demand kept pace with growth.

"Healthcare payments depend on the medical chart, and charting errors cause costly problems across the entire process," said Jeff Horing, Co-founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "As payers and providers both adopt AI, we believe the opportunity lies in getting the underlying record, or the 'ground truth,' right before a claim is submitted. Charta pairs AI with customer-specific coding expertise and serves both sides of that market. We are excited to partner with Justin, Scott, and the team as they scale."

Charta's founders, CEO Justin Liu and CTO Scott Morris, came from Rockset, the real-time AI data company that became OpenAI's first product acquisition. Before building Charta, Liu and Morris spent a year earning Certified Professional Coder credentials and interviewing more than 100 healthcare leaders. Today, Charta requires its engineering and growth teams to get certified in medical coding as well.

Charta for Payers

Today's Series B announcement coincides with the launch of Charta for Payers, a suite of products that expands Charta's AI offerings for health plans. Designed in partnership with one of the nation's largest health insurers, Charta for Payers includes six AI-powered products that enable health plans to achieve greater accuracy and operational efficiencies:

Retrospective HCC coding

AI-automated second-pass coding

Smart coding platform

Prospective risk adjustment intelligence

HCC validation and audit workflow

HEDIS and quality care gap detection

Charta for Payers helps insurers participating in government-paid programs achieve greater accuracy and efficiencies across diagnosis coding and quality improvement. Both are urgent industry priorities as regulators pursue an agenda of reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in the healthcare system.

Charta for Providers

Series B financing enables Charta to expand its successful provider offering to new specialties.

Charta for Providers reviews every chart before claim submission, checking it against coding guidelines, payer rules, and each organization's own clinical protocols. Findings surface for human approval inside the electronic health record. With Charta, providers submit claims built to hold up, resulting in fewer denials and reduced clawback risk. Customers include some of the largest healthcare enterprises in the U.S., such as American Family Care, Grow Therapy, and Pediatric Associates Family of Companies.

"As Grow scales access to mental health care, accurate documentation is essential to doing right by our patients, our providers, and our payer partners," said Brynna Pietz, Vice President of Clinical and Insurance Operations at Grow Therapy. "Charta helps us review charts at a scale that wouldn't be possible manually, so our clinicians can stay focused on care."

About Charta Health

Charta Health delivers autonomous AI chart review to healthcare providers and insurance companies. By using AI to ensure that claims are accurately coded and adequately supported by clinical documentation, Charta helps providers get paid correctly for the care they provide. For health plans, Charta analyzes clinical documentation at scale to support revenue integrity and compliance for Medicare Advantage and ACA Marketplace plans. Charta is backed by Insight Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and other leading investors. Learn more at chartahealth.com.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a global AI and software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of June 30, 2026, the firm has over $90 billion in regulatory assets under management. Insight Partners has invested in more than 900 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has a global presence with leadership in London, Tel Aviv, and the Bay Area. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with tailored, hands-on software expertise along their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on X @insightpartners.

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SOURCE Charta Health