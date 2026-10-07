Charles River and Autolomous Partner to Transform Laboratory Execution Systems

Partnership reinforces continued investment in digitization, automation, and client-facing transparency

WILMINGTON, Mass. & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRL #DrugDiscover--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and Autolomous today announced the launch of Apollo Orchestrate™, a new capability within Charles River's Apollo® platform that connects and digitizes laboratory execution, built on Autolomous's autoloMATE® digital Laboratory Execution System (LES). The launch demonstrates continued progress on Charles River's strategic commitment to modernize and digitize laboratory workflows. Apollo® Orchestrate™ marks a significant milestone in the Company’s broader, ongoing transition toward a fully digital laboratory experience which is connected, compliant, and scalable.

The deployment brings Apollo Orchestrate's digital execution and workflow-automation capabilities, powered by Autolomous’s autoloMATE, to Charles River Biologics Testing Solutions sites across North America and Europe, supporting quality control (QC) testing within the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) setting. Apollo Orchestrate connects Charles River's laboratory systems, including Apollo and LabWare LIMS, supporting digital traceability from sample submission through execution to release.

"Apollo Orchestrate aligns with our modernization strategy, providing an end-to-end digital experience to deliver safe and effective medicines swiftly and safely to patients," said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing, Charles River. "The launch of Apollo Orchestrate, built on Autolomous' autoloMATE platform, will increase efficiency while providing greater transparency and collaboration for our clients."

This marks an important step in Charles River's ongoing development of an integrated digital laboratory ecosystem, enabling a more seamless workflow focused on getting results to the client in a rapid and accurate manner.

Enabled by autoloMATE’s LES, Apollo Orchestrate connects sample submission, laboratory execution, and review into one digital workflow and shifts records from paper to digital, with a path to greater client visibility over time. It enhances efficiency by minimizing manual processes, improving data accuracy, accelerating execution and review, and allowing technical and QA teams to spend less time on administrative review and more on scientific, quality, and client-focused work. Initial deployment within the GMP setting for QC testing will establish a standardized, scalable operating model for expansion across Biologics Testing Solutions sites following the initial go-live.

"Biological testing ensures that a medicine is safe, effective, and ready for patients, but data collection and management across fragmented, often manual and paper-based systems from R&D to commercial release create unnecessary delays for patients, opportunities for errors, audit risks, and lost revenue," said Alexander Seyf, CEO of Autolomous. "We designed autoloMATE to enable life sciences companies to connect that data directly into an integrated, digitized workflow and increase speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness."

Biologics Testing Solutions

Backed by decades of cell banking and cell line characterization expertise, Charles River’s full range of CGMP-compliant cell bank production and storage services include 9 CGMP-compliant ISO, 6 cleanroom suites, 8-10 weeks cell bank completion to release, and over 2,000 cell and viral banks produced supporting client programs from research and development through commercial manufacturing.

About Autolomous

Autolomous helps life sciences customers worldwide achieve significant cost and time savings and build resilient manufacturing and supply chains through end-to-end digitization. Powered by advanced technology and artificial intelligence, autoloMATE® is a cloud-native, AI-enabling, modular platform that integrates seamlessly with existing systems. By creating a digital backbone across manufacturing and supply chain operations - from planning through release - autoloMATE delivers measurable gains in productivity, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Its modular architecture allows each deployment to be configured precisely to customer needs, while the intuitive design ensures ease of use across the organization. Explore more at www.autolomous.com.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Charles River Investor Contact:

Todd Spencer

Corporate Vice President, Investor Relations

781.222.6455

todd.spencer@crl.com

Charles River Media Contact:

Amy Cianciaruso

Corporate Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

781.222.6168

amy.cianciaruso@crl.com

Autolomous Media Contact:

Arne Naeveke, PhD

Cohesion Bureau

+1 646 623 4785

arne.naeveke@cohesionbureau.com