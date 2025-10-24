SUBSCRIBE
Charles River Laboratories

NEWS
Deals
Charles River Dives Deep Into Cell and Gene Therapy With Cognate BioServices Acquisition
Charles River Laboratories will acquire Cognate BioServices in an $875 million cash deal that will significantly expand the company’s capabilities in the high-growth cell and gene therapy sector.
February 17, 2021
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Charles River and Deciphex Strike Digital Pathology Deal
Under terms of the agreement, Charles River Laboratories will be able to provide its clients with the use of Deciphex’s flagship product.
March 31, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Charles River and Takeda Enter Multi-Year Drug Discovery Deal
Charles River will use its strengths to help develop potential drug candidates across Takeda’s four core therapeutic areas—oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience and rare disease.
January 14, 2020
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Deals
Charles River Laboratories Moves into Cell Therapies with $380 Million Acquisition of HemaCare
Following a partnership with Bit Bio announced earlier this month, this morning, CRL announced the acquisition of HemaCare for approximately $380 million in cash.
December 16, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Genetown
Biopharma Q2 Reports: Sanofi, Pfizer, Charles River, Gilead and Merck
There were a number of major companies reporting their second-quarter financials for the year. Here’s a look at five of the bigger announcements this week.
August 1, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Job Trends
More Hacks Inevitable in Pharma Industry, Cybersecurity Expert Says
Andrew Douthwaite, chief technology officer for Colorado-based VirtualArmour, a cybersecurity company, told BioSpace that biotech and pharma companies are desirable targets for hackers and cyber thieves due to the value of the intellectual property.
May 21, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Artificial Intelligence is Ramping up in Drug Development
AstraZeneca announced a long-term collaboration deal with BenevolentAI, a UK-based company focused on combining computational medicine and advanced artificial intelligence.This deal only marks one of the most recent AI team-ups announced in the biopharma industry.
May 6, 2019
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Policy
Charles River Labs Hit by Hackers, Some Client Data Compromised
The company disclosed the data breach in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The hacking occurred in March and the company said the data of about 1 percent of its total number of clients was compromised.
May 1, 2019
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Pink Slips Continue to Hit California Life Science Companies
More job cuts are coming to California life science companies. Charles River Labs and Janssen are both making cuts as they reprioritize their businesses, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications filed with the state of California.
April 3, 2019
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Charles River and the Francis Crick Institute Combine Expertise in Antibody-Drug Conjugate Development
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Charles River and X-Chem Announce Strategic Collaboration to Enhance Hit Identification Capabilities
October 21, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
October 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Charles River and Toxys Announce Collaboration to Validate the Use of NAMs for Developmental Toxicity Testing
October 9, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Laboratories Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
September 16, 2025
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Laboratories to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Conferences
September 9, 2025
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Enhances Cell Therapy Flex Platform through Collaboration with Akadeum Life Sciences
September 4, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Joins EASYGEN Consortium, Supports Development of Bedside CAR-T Manufacturing
August 27, 2025
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Laboratories Announces Second-Quarter 2025 Results
August 6, 2025
 · 
20 min read
Press Releases
Charles River Laboratories Schedules Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call
July 15, 2025
 · 
1 min read
