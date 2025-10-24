Charles River Laboratories
Charles River Laboratories will acquire Cognate BioServices in an $875 million cash deal that will significantly expand the company’s capabilities in the high-growth cell and gene therapy sector.
Under terms of the agreement, Charles River Laboratories will be able to provide its clients with the use of Deciphex’s flagship product.
Charles River will use its strengths to help develop potential drug candidates across Takeda’s four core therapeutic areas—oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience and rare disease.
Following a partnership with Bit Bio announced earlier this month, this morning, CRL announced the acquisition of HemaCare for approximately $380 million in cash.
There were a number of major companies reporting their second-quarter financials for the year. Here’s a look at five of the bigger announcements this week.
Andrew Douthwaite, chief technology officer for Colorado-based VirtualArmour, a cybersecurity company, told BioSpace that biotech and pharma companies are desirable targets for hackers and cyber thieves due to the value of the intellectual property.
AstraZeneca announced a long-term collaboration deal with BenevolentAI, a UK-based company focused on combining computational medicine and advanced artificial intelligence.This deal only marks one of the most recent AI team-ups announced in the biopharma industry.
The company disclosed the data breach in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The hacking occurred in March and the company said the data of about 1 percent of its total number of clients was compromised.
More job cuts are coming to California life science companies. Charles River Labs and Janssen are both making cuts as they reprioritize their businesses, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications filed with the state of California.
