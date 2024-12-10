CARVYKTI®▼ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) demonstrated significantly higher rates of minimal residual disease negativity compared to standard therapies in the CARTITUDE-4 study

89 percent of patients evaluable for minimal residual disease (MRD) assessment were MRD negative, with the majority reaching MRD negativity in less than 2 months1

Results add to the overall survival (OS) benefits recently presented, as the first cell therapy to significantly extend OS versus standard therapies in multiple myeloma1,2

BEERSE, BELGIUM , Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced new results from the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study that show a single infusion of CARVYKTI®▼ (ciltacabtagene autoleucel; cilta-cel) significantly increased MRD negativity rates (10-5) in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who were lenalidomide refractory and had received one to three prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI), compared to standard therapies of pomalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd) or daratumumab, pomalidomide and dexamethasone (DPd).1 MRD is a prognostic marker of prolonged survival outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma.1 These results add to the OS benefits recently presented at the International Myeloma Society meeting earlier this year, as the first cell therapy to significantly extend OS versus standard therapies for patients with multiple myeloma.2 Findings were featured in an oral presentation at the 2024 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting (Abstract #1032), taking place in San Diego, California, United States from 7-10 December.1

“Cilta-cel has established its significant impact on overall survival and improved progression-free survival compared to standard therapies,” said Rakesh Popat, M.D., University College London Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK, and lead study investigator.* “The MRD negativity results demonstrate deep responses compared to standard therapies for people living with multiple myeloma and further underscore the benefit of cilta-cel, administered as a single infusion as early as second line.”

The Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study evaluated cilta-cel compared to standard therapies of PVd or DPd for the treatment of patients with RRMM as early as after one prior line of therapy.1 Patients who received one to three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), and were lenalidomide-refractory, were randomised (cilta-cel, n=208; standard therapies, n=211).1 At a median follow-up of almost three years (34 months), MRD negativity rates for evaluable patients were more than double in those treated with cilta-cel versus standard therapies (89 percent, 38 percent; p<0.0001).1 At two-and-a-half years (30 months), sustained (12 months or more), MRD-negative complete response or better in evaluable patients treated with cilta-cel was five-fold higher than that of standard therapies (52 percent, 10 percent; p<0.0001).1 A post-hoc comparison between CARTITUDE-4 and CARTITUDE-1 was also presented, comparing earlier treatment (1-3 vs 3+ prior lines of therapy) demonstrating higher rates of MRD negativity, progression-free survival (PFS) and OS rates when cilta-cel is used earlier in treatment.1

“We are encouraged by these compelling results for cilta-cel, as MRD negativity is a critical prognostic marker for prolonged progression-free and overall survival, and should be the goal of every treatment,” said Edmond Chan, MBChB, M.D. (Res), EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead Haematology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “Cilta-cel reflects our commitment to transforming multiple myeloma care, with a single infusion offering the potential for significantly deeper, more sustained responses that could redefine the treatment landscape for patients diagnosed with this complex disease.”

The safety profile of cilta-cel after a median follow-up of almost 34 months in the CARTITUDE-4 study was previously reported at the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting.2 In the safety analysis (cilta-cel, n=208; standard therapies, n=208), 97 percent of patients in both arms experienced Grade 3/4 treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) with cytopenia being the most common.2 Treatment-emergent infections occurred in 64 percent of patients in the cilta-cel arm and 76 percent of patients who received standard therapies, with 28 percent and 30 percent being classified as Grade 3/4, respectively.2 In the cilta-cel arm, there were seven patients with haematologic second primary malignancies, 50 patients died and of those patients, 21 died due to progressive disease.2 One patient treated with standard therapies experienced a haematologic second primary malignancy, 82 patients died and of those patients, 51 died due to progressive disease.2

“We are thrilled to present the latest MRD negativity results from the CARTITUDE-4 study showing that cilta-cel, the first cell therapy approved for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma as early as second line, shows significant long-term remission rates, including progression-free survival and overall survival benefits,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “It is also increasingly clear that reaching MRD negativity is a key goal with CAR-T therapy in myeloma, and we see that MRD rates were higher in this analysis with earlier treatment.”

Additional data on patient reported outcomes (PROs) and time to worsening (TTW) of symptoms with cilta-cel will also be presented at ASH 2024 as a poster presentation (Abstract #2002).3 Based on the Multiple Myeloma Symptom and Impact Questionnaire (MySlm-Q) system and impact domain scores, patients treated with cilta-cel reported significantly longer TTW of symptoms compared to standard therapies.2 At three-year follow up, 83 percent of patients treated with cilta-cel had not experienced worsening of functional impacts, compared to 69 percent in the standard therapies arm.3

About CARTITUDE-4

CARTITUDE-4 (NCT04181827) is the first randomised Phase 3 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of cilta-cel.4 The study compares cilta-cel with standard of care treatments PVd or DPd in adult patients with relapsed and lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma who received one to three prior lines of therapy.4 The primary endpoint of the study is PFS; safety, OS, MRD negativity rate and overall response rate are secondary endpoints.4

About Cilta-cel

In April 2024, the European Commission (EC) approved an indication extension for cilta-cel for the treatment of adults with RRMM who have received at least one prior therapy, including an iMiD and a PI, have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy, and are refractory to lenalidomide. In April 2024, cilta-cel was approved in the U.S. for the second-line treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy including a PI, an iMiD, and who are refractory to lenalidomide.

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using cilta-cel please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics.5 In line with European Medicines Agency (EMA) regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, cilta-cel is subject to additional monitoring.5

Cilta-cel is a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed, genetically modified autologous T-cell immunotherapy, which involves reprogramming a patient’s own T-cells with a transgene encoding chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that directs the CAR positive T-cells to eliminate cells that express BCMA.5 BCMA is primarily expressed on the surface of malignant multiple myeloma B-lineage cells, as well as late-stage B cells and plasma cells.6 The cilta-cel CAR protein features two BCMA-targeting single domains designed to confer high avidity against human BCMA.5 Upon binding to BCMA-expressing cells, the CAR promotes T-cell activation, expansion, and elimination of target cells.7 To date, more than 4,000 patients have been treated with cilta-cel worldwide.8

In December 2017, Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, entered into an exclusive worldwide licence and collaboration agreement with Legend Biotech USA, Inc., to develop and commercialise cilta-cel.9

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.10,11 In multiple myeloma, these plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.12 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.13 While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney problems.14,15

