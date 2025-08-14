Schrödinger Cans Early-Stage Blood Cancer Drug After Two Patient Deaths

Two patients have died after receiving Schrödinger’s investigational CDC7 blocker SGR-2921, being tested in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The New York–based biotech has decided to pull the plug on SGR-2921.

Schrödinger had been testing SGR-2921 in a Phase I dose-escalation study, which found “early evidence of monotherapy activity,” according to a company announcement on Thursday. However, the drug was “considered to have contributed” to two patient deaths, resulting in an overall risk/benefit profile that would make further development, including as part of a combination regimen, “difficult to pursue,” Schrödinger added in its statement.

Chief Medical Officer Margaret Dugan said in a prepared statement on Thursday that the decision to discontinue SGR-2921 is “disappointing” but is “the right decision for patients.”

Schrödinger is down 17.5% before the opening bell on Thursday.

Despite losing SGR-2921, the company still has a bevy of oncology activity. In June, Schrödinger released initial Phase I data for the small molecule drug SGR-1505 in relapsed/refractory B cell malignancies, demonstrating clinical activity in different histologies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. Meanwhile, the company is trialing another small molecule, SGR-3515 for solid tumors, with preclinical data in October 2024 pointing to stronger and more durable anti-tumor activity versus previous inhibitors. The asset’s Phase I study is recruiting and has a primary completion date in October 2026.

Patient deaths have captured pharma headlines in recent months, most prominent of which were the three mortalities associated with Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy portfolio: two with the Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment Elevidys and one with an investigational product for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy.

On Wednesday, California-based CytomX reported one patient death linked to its antibody-drug conjugate CX-2051 being tested for colorectal cancer. A safety committee has supported the continuation of the Phase I study for the asset.

Earlier this month, Allogene also reported a mortality in the Phase II study of its lymphoma CAR T cell therapy cemacabtagene ansegedleucel. The death was attributed to ALLO-647, an antibody that helps suppress the immune system in preparation for cell therapy infusion.

Last week, Agios Pharmaceuticals also reported three patient deaths associated with its anemia therapy Pyrukynd. The biotech maintained that these mortalities have “not altered the established benefit-risk profile” for the drug.