Inflammatory bowel disease
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday released Phase II/III results showing its monoclonal antibody Tremfya is better than its blockbuster Stelara in terms of endoscopic outcomes in Crohn’s disease.
Formerly known as AbGenomics Holding, AltruBio on Tuesday said it will use the funds to push its ulcerative colitis asset into a Phase IIb trial with an anticipated readout in 2026.
Data from a late-stage study showed that Bristol Myers Squibb’s Zeposia (ozanimod) was unable to significantly improve clinical remission in adult patients with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease.
Big Pharma’s appetite for safe and effective oral IBD drugs with novel mechanisms of action continues to grow, with my former company just the latest in a string of acquisitions in the space.
Monday’s announced buyout of Virginia-based Landos Biopharma adds a mid-stage, oral NLRX1 agonist for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease to AbbVie’s growing portfolio.
The inspiration behind two blockbuster biopharma deals in 2023, anti-TLIA drugs have the potential to improve efficacy and durability of response for a number of autoimmune diseases, experts tell BioSpace.
The European Commission granted marketing authorization in the EU to treat patients 16 years of age and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
The private placement from existing and new investors extends the company’s cash runway into the second half of 2026 and will help take two candidates for inflammatory bowel disease into the clinic in 2024.
After a negative review by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, InDex Pharmaceuticals has decided to discontinue the late-stage CONCLUDE program evaluating its cobitolimod in ulcerative colitis.
The regulator has approved the first-ever subcutaneous version of infliximab, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, commonly sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Remicade.
Novel Immune Modulator Has Potential to Change Treatment Approach in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ulcerative Colitis
A first-in-class clinical trial will initiate this quarter to determine if a checkpoint agonist can down-regulate activated T cells to help reduce inflammation and tissue damage in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
In a follow-up readout, data from the head-to-head SEQUENCE study showed that AbbVie’s Skyrizi induced better rates of steroid-free remission in Crohn’s disease than Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara.
The regulator’s approval of oral, once-daily etrasimod, to be marketed as Velsipity, was based on favorable Phase III safety and efficacy data showing significant clinical remission of ulcerative colitis.
The French pharma paid $500 million upfront, with up to $1 billion in future milestone payments, to co-develop and co-commercialize Teva’s Phase II anti-TL1A antibody for inflammatory bowel disease.
