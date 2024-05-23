SUBSCRIBE
Inflammatory bowel disease

Doctor holding an endoscope in preparation for a colonoscopy.
Ventyx Ends Development of TYK2 Inhibitor After Phase II Flop in Crohn’s Disease
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J Positions Tremfya as Stelara Successor with Strong Head-to-Head Data
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday released Phase II/III results showing its monoclonal antibody Tremfya is better than its blockbuster Stelara in terms of endoscopic outcomes in Crohn’s disease.
May 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Young man hugging his belly suffering from stomach pain while lying in bad at home
Drug Development
AltruBio Raises $225M in Series B to Advance Ulcerative Colitis Candidate
Formerly known as AbGenomics Holding, AltruBio on Tuesday said it will use the funds to push its ulcerative colitis asset into a Phase IIb trial with an anticipated readout in 2026.
May 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb in NJ/iStock, arlut
Drug Development
BMS’ Zeposia Fails to Meet Primary Endpoint in Phase III Crohn’s Trial
Data from a late-stage study showed that Bristol Myers Squibb’s Zeposia (ozanimod) was unable to significantly improve clinical remission in adult patients with moderate to severe active Crohn’s disease.
March 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: False-colored image of AbbVie headquarte
Deals
Opinion: AbbVie-Landos Deal Signals Continued Momentum for Next-Gen I&I Drugs
Big Pharma’s appetite for safe and effective oral IBD drugs with novel mechanisms of action continues to grow, with my former company just the latest in a string of acquisitions in the space.
March 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Josep Bassaganya-Riera
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Deals
AbbVie Acquires Landos in Potential $212M Deal, Bolsters Anti-Inflammatory Pipeline
Monday’s announced buyout of Virginia-based Landos Biopharma adds a mid-stage, oral NLRX1 agonist for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease to AbbVie’s growing portfolio.
March 25, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: A person with an irritated gut/Taylor Ti
Drug Development
TL1A Inhibitors Could Usher in New Era for IBD Treatment
The inspiration behind two blockbuster biopharma deals in 2023, anti-TLIA drugs have the potential to improve efficacy and durability of response for a number of autoimmune diseases, experts tell BioSpace.
February 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Jill Neimark
Pictured: Pfizer office at its South San Francisco
Policy
Pfizer’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Velsipity Approved by European Regulators
The European Commission granted marketing authorization in the EU to treat patients 16 years of age and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
February 20, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Stack of coins with trading graph/iStock
Drug Development
Rebranded Spyre Therapeutics Secures $180M to Advance IBD Antibody Pipeline
The private placement from existing and new investors extends the company’s cash runway into the second half of 2026 and will help take two candidates for inflammatory bowel disease into the clinic in 2024.
December 8, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Red line graph showing a downward trend/
Drug Development
InDex Scraps Phase III Ulcerative Colitis Trial on Disappointing Data
After a negative review by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee, InDex Pharmaceuticals has decided to discontinue the late-stage CONCLUDE program evaluating its cobitolimod in ulcerative colitis.
November 22, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Facade of the FDA's office in Maryland
FDA
Celltrion Wins FDA Approval for First Subcutaneous Version of IBD Drug Infliximab
The regulator has approved the first-ever subcutaneous version of infliximab, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody, commonly sold by Johnson & Johnson under the brand name Remicade.
October 24, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Novel Immune Modulator Has Potential to Change Treatment Approach in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Ulcerative Colitis
A first-in-class clinical trial will initiate this quarter to determine if a checkpoint agonist can down-regulate activated T cells to help reduce inflammation and tissue damage in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
October 23, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
AnaptysBio
Pictured: AbbVie Corporate Office/iStock, vzphotos
Drug Development
AbbVie’s Skyrizi Beats Remission Rates of J&J’s Stelara in Crohn’s Disease
In a follow-up readout, data from the head-to-head SEQUENCE study showed that AbbVie’s Skyrizi induced better rates of steroid-free remission in Crohn’s disease than Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara.
October 17, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Pfizer office in Brussels, Belgium/iStoc
Drug Development
FDA Approves Pfizer’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug, $6.7B Arena Buy Pays Off
The regulator’s approval of oral, once-daily etrasimod, to be marketed as Velsipity, was based on favorable Phase III safety and efficacy data showing significant clinical remission of ulcerative colitis.
October 13, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Connor Lynch
Pictured: Facade of Sanofi's headquarters in Franc
Business
Sanofi, Teva Ink Potential $1.5B Deal Aimed at Blockbuster IBD Drug
The French pharma paid $500 million upfront, with up to $1 billion in future milestone payments, to co-develop and co-commercialize Teva’s Phase II anti-TL1A antibody for inflammatory bowel disease.
October 4, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Distinguished experts join Verantos inflammatory bowel disease advisory panel
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Lilly to Acquire Morphic to Improve Outcomes for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease
July 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Drug Development
Ensho Therapeutics Launches with Phase 2-Ready Oral α4β7 Inhibitor for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
June 27, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Business
AbbVie and FutureGen Announce License Agreement to Develop Next-Generation Therapy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
June 13, 2024
 · 
4 min read
BioMidwest
Geneoscopy Advances Mission to Transform Gastrointestinal Health at Digestive Disease Week 2024
May 24, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at Digestive Disease Week 2024 Highlighting Therapeutic Potential of MRT-6160 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
May 21, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Drug Development
Journal of Pharmaceutical Analysis Articles Reveal the Importance of Phytocompounds and Metabolomics Analysis
April 30, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Drug Development
Development of exosome therapy to treat inflammatory bowel disease by VesiCURE Therapeutics
April 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards
April 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Expert and Harvard Medical School Faculty Dr. Hamed Khalili Joins Vivante Health’s Clinical Advisory Board
February 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference
February 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Polpharma Biologics’ investigational biosimilar shows PK/PD comparability to inflammatory bowel disease blockbuster Entyvio®
February 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Devonian Bolsters Intellectual Property With Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering a Method of Treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease
February 20, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Lone Star Bio
EnLiSense CCM Advances Validation of Real-Time IBD Inflammatory Biomarker Monitoring with Two Recent Peer-Reviewed Longitudinal Studies
February 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Genetown
Spyre Therapeutics Announces Grants of Inducement Awards - February 02, 2024
February 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
BioMidwest
Can the bugs in our guts help us manage inflammation?
January 30, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Geneoscopy Forms Scientific Advisory Board to Support Advancement of Precision Immunology Diagnostics for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
January 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Geneoscopy and Adiso Therapeutics Announce Strategic Collaboration to Investigate New Therapeutic Options for Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease
December 5, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Genetown
Sosei Heptares to Regain Full Ownership of GSK4381406*, a Clinic-ready, First-in-Class Oral GPR35 Agonist for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
November 24, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
ZyVersa Therapeutics Announces Article Published in Peer-Reviewed Biomedical Journal Demonstrating That NLRP3 Inflammasome Inhibition Attenuates Inflammatory Bowel Disease Symptoms in Animal Model
November 9, 2023
 · 
6 min read
