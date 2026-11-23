BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) — a leading precision medicine diagnostics company in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy, today announced the company will participate in the following investor conferences:

Evercore 9th Annual Healthcare Conference at The Loews Coral Gables Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 1:45pm ET.

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 3:30pm ET.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the CareDx investor relations website at investors.caredx.com.

About CareDx

CareDx is a leading precision medicine diagnostics company advancing care in transplant, specialty oncology, and cell therapy. Through non-invasive longitudinal molecular biomarker testing, digital health, and patient support solutions, CareDx is dedicated to improving patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.

CareDx, Inc.

Media

Natasha Moshirian Wagner

nwagner@CareDx.com

Investor Relations

Nina Deka

investor@CareDx.com