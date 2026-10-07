Cala Announces Nationwide Launch of its Next Generation TAPS Therapy Wearable for Essential Tremor and Parkinson’s Disease Further Optimizing Meaningful Outcomes for More Patients

The Cala kIQ Plus System, cleared by FDA earlier this year, is the first and only wearable neuromodulation device for hand tremor that provides multiple therapy modes and adaptive calibration designed to optimize tremor relief and personalize treatment

Cala is showcasing the Cala kIQ Plus device at the AAN Fall Conference in Las Vegas October 9-11

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala®, the bioelectronic medicine leader, today announced nationwide availability of the Cala kIQ® Plus System, the latest advancement of its wearable neurostimulation device for action hand tremor in essential tremor (ET) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Cala kIQ Plus system features the most advanced TAPS® technology, designed to optimize tremor relief and personalize treatment.

Recently cleared by the FDA, Cala kIQ Plus is the first and only wearable to offer multiple stimulation waveform modes, which users can choose and change at any time, and adaptive calibration to personalize therapy. A study of the three waveform modes, presented earlier this year at the annual AAN Conference, demonstrated that patients using their preferred waveforms, traditional TAPS or one of the new waveforms, obtained significantly greater improvement on the Bain and Findley Activities of Daily Living scale. All TAPS therapy modes delivered robust, meaningful and statistically significant tremor relief, with a majority of patients (ranging from 76%-89%) achieving greater than or equal to a 1-point reduction in the gold standard clinician rated TETRAS performance score.1

"Cala kIQ Plus device is a groundbreaking advancement in wearable neuromodulation to treat action hand tremor in essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The system's unique multiple therapy modes and adaptive calibration optimizes outcomes and personalizes therapy for patients. It is the result of collaboration amongst our Cala patients and physicians, backed by science," said Cala CEO Deanna Harshbarger.

Dr. Pravin Khemani, Director of the Movement Disorders Department at Providence Swedish Neuroscience Institute, Seattle, who participated in the early release of the Cala kIQ Plus device notes, "Cala TAPS Therapy bridges the gap between drugs and invasive brain surgery in treating hand tremor. My patients want relief for everyday tasks like eating, drinking, and writing—and with daily use, the majority report meaningful tremor reduction. The latest therapy advancement with Cala kIQ® Plus makes this personalized relief for essential tremor patients even more impactful and intuitive to integrate into daily life."

Key features of the Cala kIQ® Plus System support users' needs:

Multiple therapy modes: The device now offers three stimulation modes. Users are in control to select or switch modes at any time to optimize what works best for them. In a clinical study, allowing patients to choose their preferred waveform significantly increased overall treatment efficacy compared to using a traditional waveform alone. Adaptive calibration: The Cala kIQ Plus device personalizes therapy by calibrating before each session, capturing and adjusting to the patient's unique tremor fluctuations throughout the day. Intuitive experience: The Cala kIQ Plus System comes fully assembled with on-device guidance simplifying onboarding. Comfortable to wear all day, patients can use therapy as often as desired throughout the day.

The Cala kIQ Plus System is now available nationwide, with a prescription from a healthcare provider, typically a neurologist or movement disorder specialist. To learn more about the Cala kIQ Plus, visit the website and speak with your physician. The Cala® system is available by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health System at no cost to eligible VA beneficiaries and has Medicare coverage for those who meet Local Coverage Criteria. Cala continues to advocate on behalf of patients with ET and PD to secure additional coverage and reimbursement in Medicare Advantage and commercial payor plans.

Chiahao Lu, PhD, Samantha Reitmaier, BS, Alexander Kent, PhD, Kathryn Rosenbluth, PhD. AAN Poster Presentation: Optimizing Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation Therapy, April 2026.

About Cala®

Cala Health® is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies.

The Cala kIQ® Plus System is the only FDA-cleared wearable device that delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in people with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ Plus device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ Plus device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease. The Cala kIQ Plus device delivers TAPS™ therapy, which provides transcutaneous afferent patterned stimulation.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com/.

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SOURCE Cala Health