First Alzheimer’s Blood Test for Adults with Cognitive Symptoms as Young as 40

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alzheimers--C2N Diagnostics, LLC (“C2N”), a specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®, announces that health care professionals can now order the FDA-cleared version of the PrecivityAD2® blood test. The PrecivityAD2® test uses gold-standard high-resolution mass spectrometry to measure %p-tau217 and Aβ42/40. It combines these biomarkers using a proprietary algorithm to calculate the Amyloid Probability Score 2 (APS2), which indicates the likelihood of brain amyloid pathology, a pathological hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The PrecivityAD2® test provides valuable insights to help health care professionals evaluate patients experiencing cognitive symptoms and determine appropriate next steps, including potential disease modifying treatment options.

The PrecivityAD2® blood test builds on the success and legacy of the APS2. Attributes include:

The first FDA-cleared Alzheimer’s test for adults with cognitive symptoms as young as 40 years.

The PrecivityAD2 test was validated across clinical characteristics (age, sex, disease stage) and demonstrates consistent performance across common co-morbidities including metabolic, cardiovascular, autoimmune, oncology, mental health and renal disorders.

The test can aid in ruling in or ruling out brain amyloid pathology across primary and specialized care settings by health care professionals experienced in the evaluation of cognitive impairment.

Michael Brown, director of the Alliance to Improve Dementia Care, a program of the Milken Institute’s Future of Aging and Longevity, shares that, “early and accurate detection matters when each day an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 Medicare beneficiaries with Alzheimer’s disease pathology progress beyond the window of approved disease-modifying therapies, indicated for mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease.” In the Institute’s latest report on the topic, they urge health care systems to quickly and efficiently adopt well-validated blood biomarkers as the standard of care for patients experiencing signs and symptoms of cognitive decline.

‘People…Can Get Answers,’ Says Patient

Sixty-year-old Chris Cronin of Ballwin, Missouri, took an earlier version of the Precivity® test after his wife and sister noticed he was having memory issues. “It’s not what we were hoping for but it has given me the opportunity to start treatment for early-onset Alzheimer’s much sooner than I could have without the Precivity blood test. The availability of the FDA-cleared version of PrecivityAD2 makes me excited for people who can get this and then learn some important news.”

Availability of FDA-Cleared PrecivityAD2® Builds on C2N’s Legacy of Achievements

C2N Co-Founder, CEO and President Dr. Joel Braunstein, says, “We’ve been waiting for this moment since the FDA initially informed us that its review had cleared the PrecivityAD2 test. The availability of the PrecivityAD2 test across the country through health care professionals means patients and families will have a clearer picture of brain amyloid plaque, a hallmark sign of Alzheimer’s disease. Overall, this will help streamline and simplify the complex diagnostic pathway that many patients face when dealing with serious memory concerns.”

For more information, visit www.precivityad2.com.

About C2N Diagnostics

C2N is a leading specialty diagnostics company with a vision to bring Clarity Through Innovation®. C2N strives to provide exceptional clinical laboratory services and advanced diagnostic solutions in the field of brain health. C2N’s high-resolution mass spectrometry-based biomarker services and products are used for: clinical decision-making to improve patient care, including diagnosis and treatment monitoring; maximizing the quality and efficiency of clinical trials that test novel treatments for neurodegeneration; and providing innovative tools to help healthcare researchers better understand novel mechanisms of disease, identify new treatment targets, and conduct important epidemiologic studies to improve global public health. C2N assays have been used in over 200 Alzheimer’s disease and other research studies throughout the U.S. and the world. This includes landmark treatment and prevention trials involving disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that are changing the trajectory of Alzheimer’s disease. Over 90,000 Precivity®-related biomarker measures have been reported through peer-reviewed publications, with many more manuscripts currently under review.

The company acknowledges generous support from National Institute on Aging, GHR Foundation, Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, BrightFocus Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation. For more information visit http://www.c2n.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Adam Shapiro

Adam.Shapiro@ASPR.bz

202-427-3603