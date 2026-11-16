Bruker Announces that Institute Director, Biopharma Entrepreneur and Immunology Leader Dr. Eicke Latz will join its Board of Directors

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BRKR #BRKR--Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors is adding Eicke Latz, MD PhD to serve on its board of directors, effective as of January 1, 2027. Dr. Latz is an internationally recognized medical institute director, physician-scientist, successful biopharma entrepreneur, and innovation leader. His work is transforming the understanding of innate immunity and inflammation, while also advancing numerous therapeutic programs from discovery to clinical development.

Frank H. Laukien, chairman, president and CEO of Bruker Corporation, stated: “Eicke brings a rare combination of world-class disease biology leadership, remarkable biopharma entrepreneurial success, and medical institute strategic leadership to our board. As Bruker expands its leadership in post-genomic life-science tools for disease biology research, molecular diagnostics, and biopharma drug discovery and development, Eicke’s scientific-medical vision, biopharma insights, strategic and leadership experience will be very valuable to Bruker.”

Professor Eicke Latz has co-founded five biotechnology companies, including IFM Therapeutics, Odyssey Therapeutics, Metaimmune Therapeutics, DiosCure Therapeutics, and Beren Therapeutics. His entrepreneurial efforts have focused on translating cutting-edge discoveries in innate immunity and inflammation into novel therapeutic approaches, with programs advancing into clinical development and leading to successful exits and initial public offerings. Through his biopharma ventures, Dr. Latz is bridging fundamental disease biology insights to therapeutic innovation, unmet medical needs and value creation.

Dr. Latz is also a highly respected scientific and organizational leader. He is the Scientific Director of the German Rheumatology Research Center (DRFZ) and Professor of Experimental Rheumatology at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, having previously founded and directed the Institute of Innate Immunity at the University of Bonn. His leadership extends across academia medical centers, biopharma industry, and governmental advisory work on venture formation and scaling, to senior advisory roles with major pharmaceutical companies.

“It’s a great honor to join the Board of Directors at Bruker Corporation, a company at the forefront of AI-accelerated, deep functional proteomics, multiomics and spatial biology research,” said Dr. Latz. “I see Bruker as uniquely positioned to enable significant advancements in disease biology research, novel biomarker discovery, and next-generation proteomic molecular diagnostics, and I am very excited to contribute.”

About Bruker Corporation – Leader of the Post-Genomic Era

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high-performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release which do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to, those risk factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as may be updated by our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com