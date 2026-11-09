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BridgeBio to Participate in November and December 2026 Investor Conferences

November 9, 2026 | 
1 min read

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, multi-product biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines for genetic conditions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in fireside chats at the following healthcare investor conferences:

  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, London, UK: Monday, November 16 at 9:30 am GMT
  • Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference, Miami, FL: Monday, November 30 at 2:35 pm EST
  • Citi Global Healthcare Conference 2026, Miami, FL: Tuesday, December 1 at 3:00 pm EST
  • Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, New York, NY: Wednesday, December 2 at 9:30 am EST

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentations, please visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at https://investor.bridgebio.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.
BridgeBio exists to develop transformative medicines for genetic conditions. Millions of people worldwide living with genetic conditions lack treatment options, often because drug development for small patient populations can be commercially challenging. We aim to bridge the gap between advancements in genetic science and meaningful medicines for underserved patient populations. Our decentralized, hub-and-spoke model is designed for speed, precision, and scalability. Autonomous and empowered teams focus on individual conditions, while a central hub provides the clinical, regulatory, and commercial capabilities needed to bring innovation to market. For more information, visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

BridgeBio Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Reilly, Director, Communications
contact@bridgebio.com  
(650)-789-8220

BridgeBio Investor Contact:
BridgeBio Investor Relations
ir@bridgebio.com


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