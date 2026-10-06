BriaCell and BriaPro to Present Four Posters at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXL) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, and its majority-owned subsidiary, BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaPro”), today announced that four abstracts featuring preclinical research from their respective immunotherapy programs have been selected for poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place November 4-8, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ.

The presentations will feature BriaCell’s personalized off-the-shelf immunotherapy, Bria-OTS+™ and BriaPro’s research on tumor-targeted checkpoint inhibitors, soluble CD80 (BP-80), and engineered CD80 variants.

Presentation details are listed below.

BriaCell

Title: A Multifaceted Genetically Engineered Whole-Cell Vaccine Platform Generates Potent, Broad, Persistent, and Effector-Centric Anti-Tumor Immunity Across Multiple Cancer Indications

Abstract Number: 863

Location: PCC-North Building-Lower Level-Exhibition Halls 4-5-6

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

BriaPro

Title: Development of BP-80, a soluble CD80 dimer (CD80-Fc) for cancer treatment

Abstract Number: 404

Location: PCC-North Building-Lower Level-Exhibition Halls 4-5-6

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Title: Tumor-targeted checkpoint inhibitors for reactivation of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes

Abstract Number: 405

Location: PCC-North Building-Lower Level-Exhibition Halls 4-5-6

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Title: Molecular design of CD80 variants with increased affinity for PD-L1 and wild-type or lower affinity for CD28

Abstract Number: 406

Location: PCC-North Building-Lower Level-Exhibition Halls 4-5-6

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Following the presentation, copies of the posters will be made available at https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/ .

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/ .

About BriaPro Therapeutics Corp.

BriaPro is a pre-clinical stage immunotherapy company developing binding agents and proteins with the intention to boost the ability of the body’s own cancer-fighting cells to destroy cancerous tumors.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about BriaCell and BriaPro presenting posters at the SITC 2026 Annual Meeting, and the contents of such posters, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company’s profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:

William V. Williams, MD

President & CEO

1-888-485-6340

info@briacell.com