Leonard A. Lado, MD, RPh, a board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, has published three peer-reviewed articles this year that together propose one idea: the brain's capacity to control oxidative stress, which he calls "redox reserve," may be an early, measurable and potentially modifiable factor in schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease and other central nervous system disorders.

The most recent article, "Redox compromise as an early, modifiable entry point in schizophrenia: a staging framework for early intervention," co-authored with Aruna Misir of Windsor University School of Medicine, was published in Frontiers in Neuroscience on October 15, 2026. It proposes that a measurable loss of redox buffering may precede psychosis, and it specifies a clinical trial design that could prove the framework right or wrong.

"For decades we have treated schizophrenia where the disease ends, not where it begins," said Dr. Lado. "This framework says the earliest damage is something we can measure, and measuring it early is what gives us a chance to change the course of the illness. Now it has to be tested, and the paper lays out exactly the trial that could prove it right or wrong."

The second article, "From Damage to Dysregulation: Reframing Oxidative Stress and Redox Homeostasis in Central Nervous System Disease," published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences on September 20, 2026, argues that large antioxidant trials failed because they tested the wrong model: they measured accumulated damage after the fact and treated every patient the same, without measuring whether each patient's own antioxidant control system was intact, failing or overwhelmed. It identifies four design failures shared by the major trials and points to cases, such as edaravone in ALS, where a drug failed in unselected patients but succeeded when enrollment was restricted by measurement.

"It is as if we gave every patient the same blood pressure pill without measuring anyone's blood pressure, then concluded blood pressure has nothing to do with stroke," said Dr. Lado. "Some of the compounds we abandoned may work in the right patients. Finding them requires measurement, not new chemistry."

The third article, "The interplay of homeostasis, inflammation, and oxidative stress in neurodegenerative disorders: the role of biological markers, antioxidants, lithium, and TMS," published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience in January 2026, extends the framework to prevention in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, proposing biomarker-guided, multimodal therapy.

A fourth article, "The Natural History of Psychosis: Oxidative Burden, Antioxidant Reserve, and the Course of Illness," is currently under peer review. In it, Dr. Lado proposes that the progression of psychotic illness from one stage to the next can be understood as the balance between oxidative burden and the brain's antioxidant reserve, and he examines evidence that cannabis use may be contributing to rising rates of psychosis and schizophrenia in the United States.

"These three papers are one argument," said Dr. Lado. "Oxidative stress is not just damage we find after the fact. It is a regulated system we can measure, and in at least some patients it may be a place to intervene early. The next step is testing that in prospective trials."

All three articles are free to read:

Frontiers in Neuroscience: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnins.2026.1941148/full

International Journal of Molecular Sciences: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/27/18/8374

Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience: https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/aging-neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnagi.2025.1607669/full

About Dr. Leonard Lado: board-certified psychiatrist and founder of Lado Healing Institute in Bonita Springs, Florida, with more than 30 years treating schizophrenia, mood disorders, addiction, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. He trained in pharmacy before earning his MD.

Media contact:

Dr. Leonard Lado

Lado Healing Institute

+1 239-405-2669

heal@ladomd.com

SOURCE: Lado Healing Institute

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