Gosselies, Belgium, November 23, 2026 – Bioxodes SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) event and investor webcast, “Expert Views on the Final BIRCH Phase 2a data for BIOX-101 in intracerebral hemorrhage”, on Monday, November 30, 2026 at 4:30 pm CET (10:30 am EST). The company will also outline its Phase 2b trial design. To register, click here.

The event will feature Prof. Ashkan Shoamanesh, McMaster University, Canada, and Prof. Robin Lemmens, University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, Principal Investigator of the BIRCH trial, both members of the Bioxodes Clinical Advisory Board, who will join the company’s management to discuss:

The final BIRCH Phase 2a data presented

PHE growth as a biomarker associated with death or long-term disability after intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH)

The design of BIRCH 2, the planned Phase 2b trial, with PHE volume at 72 hours as primary endpoint and functional outcome on the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) as a secondary endpoint

A live question and answer session will follow the discussion. A replay will be available on the Bioxodes website after the event.

Prof. Ashkan Shoamanesh is Professor of Medicine in the Division of Neurology and a stroke neurologist at McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada. He founded and directs the Hemorrhagic Stroke Research Program, is a Senior Scientist at the Population Health Research Institute and chairs the Canadian Hemorrhagic Stroke Trials Initiative (CoHESIVE). He is a member of the Bioxodes Clinical Advisory Board.

Prof. Robin Lemmens is head of the stroke unit at University Hospitals Leuven and professor of neurology at KU Leuven, Belgium. He is the Principal Investigator of the BIRCH Phase 2a trial of BIOX-101 and a member of the Bioxodes Clinical Advisory Board.

BIRCH Phase 2a data summary

BIRCH was a randomized, open-label Phase 2a trial in 23 ICH patients at eight stroke units in Belgium. The data presented at the World Stroke Congress included:

Increase in normalized perihematomal edema (PHE) volume at 72 hours significantly lower with BIOX-101 than with standard of care (LS mean difference: -79.1%; p=0.0098)

A trend toward lower disability on the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) from Day 7 through Day 360

Change in normalized hemorrhage volume at 72 hours significantly lower with BIOX-101 than with standard of care (LS mean difference: -27.4%; p=0.0097)

Primary safety endpoint met: no deaths, zero treatment-related serious adverse events, no increased bleeding

The hemorrhage and PHE results come from exploratory, baseline-adjusted analyses.

BIRCH 2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled global Phase 2b trial of BIOX-101 in ICH patients. The planned primary endpoint is PHE volume at 72 hours adjusted for baseline; functional outcome on the mRS at Day 90 and Day 180 and all-cause mortality are planned secondary endpoints. Recent research has shown that greater PHE growth within the first 72 hours after ICH is associated with death or dependence at 90 days, as assessed using the mRS1.

Bioxodes SA (www.bioxodes.com) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the prevention and treatment of thrombotic and inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead asset, BIOX-101, is a first-in-class drug candidate being developed to treat intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), the deadliest and most disabling form of stroke, for which no approved therapy exists. BIOX-101’s unique dual mechanism of action has the potential to address a broad range of thromboinflammatory diseases beyond ICH. Worldwide, Bioxodes holds both granted and pending patents associated with BIOX-101. Bioxodes’ research is supported by the Walloon Region (SPW Recherche), and the company is registered in Belgium under number 825.151.779.

For further information, please contact:

HEAD OFFICES

BioPark Charleroi-Bruxelles Sud

Rue Santos-Dumont, 1

6041 Gosselies, Belgium

+32 496 59 03 54

investment@bioxodes.com MEDIA RELATIONS, BELGIUM

Alexandra Schiettekatte

communication@bioxodes.com

+32 476 65 04 38







INVESTOR RELATIONS AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA RELATIONS

Giovanni Ca’ Zorzi

Cohesion Bureau

giovanni.cazorzi@cohesionbureau.com

1 Samarasekera N, et al. Perihematomal Edema and Functional Outcome After Intracerebral Hemorrhage: A Meta-Analysis of Individual Participant Data. Stroke. 2026;57(5):1310–1324. doi:10.1161/STROKEAHA.125.053991.







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