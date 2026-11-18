MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its consolidated financial results for the three months (Q3), nine months (YTD), and trailing twelve months (TTM) ended September 30, 2026. Key highlights include:

(CAD) Q3 2026 % Change vs.

Q3 2025 YTD 2026 % Change vs.

YTD 2025

TTM Sep 30, 2026 % Change vs.

TTM Sep 30, 2025 Pharmaceutical Sales 11,530,182 +5 % 33,443,654 +6 % 42,837,694 +7 % Oral Health Sales 7,814,229 n/a 19,023,604 n/a 19,023,604 n/a Insecticide Sales 740,176 -39 % 1,398,274 -26 % 1,676,157 -15 % Total Company Sales 20,084,587 +64 % 53,865,532 +61 % 63,537,455 +51 % EBITDA1 5,572,805 +53 % 14,188,144 +48 % 16,716,705 +41 % Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) 2,860,465 +7 % 8,054,721 +15 % 10,046,509 +16 % Fully Diluted EPS 0.25 +8 % 0.70 +15 % 0.87 +16 %





Q3 2026 was second full quarter of financial results contributed by Oral Health segment following March 1, 2026 acquisition of Oral Science Inc.: $7.8 million sales $1.6 million EBITDA 1 $1.2 million NIAT (before $0.83 million amortization expense on acquired intangible assets)

Q3 2026 consolidated EBITDA 1 margin: 28% to sales

margin: 28% to sales YTD 2026 consolidated EBITDA 1 margin: 26% to sales (27% to sales - adjusted for one-time acquisition costs)

margin: 26% to sales (27% to sales - adjusted for one-time acquisition costs) Return on Average Equity for the trailing twelve months (‘TTM’) ended September 30, 2026 was 23%, increasing from 22% for TTM September 30, 2025

During YTD 2026, repurchased and cancelled a total of 326,500 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)

Paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.055 per common share on March 13, 2026, June 15, 2026, and September 15, 2026

Subsequent to quarter-end: Repaid remaining $2 million balance of acquisition debt on October 1, 2026 Declared subsequent cash dividend of $0.055 per common share to be paid on December 15, 2026



“Our recently acquired Oral Health business continued to perform well in Q3 2026, its second full quarter of operations as part of BioSyent,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “When combined with our existing pharmaceutical brands, the Oral Science product catalogue gives us a broad platform for continued future growth, both in Canada and internationally. With combined operating cash flows of $6.0 million in Q3 2026, we were able to deploy $1.7 million in share buybacks under our ongoing Normal Course Issuer Bid and $0.6 million in dividends during the quarter while continuing to invest in our brands, including Thyconvi®, as we prepare to launch this product in Canada in the first quarter of 2027. Additionally, we have fully repaid our remaining acquisition debt of $2.0 million, leaving us with a clean balance sheet and strong cash position to take advantage of future opportunities and to hedge against future risks. I look forward to reporting on our continuing progress in 2027.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 2026 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/investors/

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 will be posted on www.sedarplus.ca on November 17, 2026.

The Company further announces that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 2,765 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”) to certain directors of the Company pursuant to the Company’s RSU Plan. These RSUs will fully vest within three years on the third anniversary of the applicable grant date.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty healthcare products company focused on acquiring or in-licensing, marketing and distributing innovative pharmaceutical and oral health products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its Pharmaceutical and Oral Health businesses, both in Canada and internationally.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,235,488 common shares outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q3 2026 Q3 2025 % Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Change Net Revenues 20,084,587 12,221,804 +64 % 53,865,532 33,380,060 +61 % Cost of Goods Sold 6,115,631 2,954,884 +107 % 15,758,523 7,863,386 +100 % Gross Profit 13,968,956 9,266,920 +51 % 38,107,009 25,516,674 +49 % Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs 9,561,862 5,617,478 +70 % 26,444,506 15,965,050 +66 % Net Income Before Tax 4,407,094† 3,649,442 +21 % 11,662,503‡ 9,551,624 +22 % Tax (including Deferred Tax) 1,546,629 967,102 +60 % 3,607,782 2,531,180 +43 % Net Income After Tax 2,860,465† 2,682,340 +7 % 8,054,721‡ 7,020,444 +15 % Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 14 % 22 % 15 % 21 % EBITDA1 5,572,805 3,632,399 +53 % 14,188,144 9,594,195 +48 % EBITDA1 % to Net Revenues 28 % 30 % 26 % 29 %





† Net of $825,000 amortization expense on intangible assets recognized in acquisition of Oral Science Inc.

‡ Net of $1,925,000 amortization expense on intangible assets recognized in acquisition of Oral Science Inc.





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 % Change ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 16,016,878 $ 28,651,823 -44 % Trade and other receivables 7,600,027 4,456,562 71 % Inventory 9,797,612 6,416,204 53 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,912,732 187,977 918 % Derivative asset 17,174 - - Loans receivable - current 72,660 80,395 -10 % CURRENT ASSETS 35,417,083 39,792,961 -11 % Long term investments - 3,293,957 -100 % Loans receivable – non-current - 61,799 -100 % Deferred tax asset 473,452 510,932 -7 % Property and equipment 1,439,965 982,737 47 % Intangible assets 21,695,949 4,797,073 352 % Goodwill 5,928,817 - - TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 29,538,183 9,646,498 206 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 64,955,266 $ 49,439,459 31 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES $ 9,806,753 $ 7,215,608 36 % SHORT TERM DEBT 2,000,000 - - CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION 5,977,915 - - NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 626,062 758,345 -17 % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 46,544,536 41,465,506 12 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 64,955,266 $ 49,439,459 31 %





EBITDA is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





A reconciliation of EBITDA to NIAT for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is provided in the table below:

Three Months (Q3)

Ended September 30 Nine Months (YTD)

Ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 EBITDA 5,572,805 3,632,399 14,188,144 9,594,195 Add: Interest Income 93,734 231,389 354,938 621,333 Less: Depreciation - Property, Equipment (153,133 ) (66,353 ) (401,114 ) (201,335 ) Amortization of Intangible Assets (1,070,315 ) (135,852 ) (2,360,481 ) (424,694 ) Interest Expense (35,997 ) (12,141 ) (118,984 ) (37,875 ) Income Tax Expense (1,546,629 ) (967,102 ) (3,607,782 ) (2,531,180 ) NIAT 2,860,465 2,682,340 8,054,721 7,020,444



For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Phone: 905-206-0013

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.