Baylor Genetics Selected as the Lead Sequencing Partner for Florida’s Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program Launch

The company will provide comprehensive Whole Genome Sequencing for the initial launch of the first statewide genomic newborn screening program

HOUSTON, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baylor Genetics, a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, today announced it has been chosen as a strategic sequencing partner for Florida’s Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program and will serve as the lead sequencing provider at launch.

The five-year program, which was created as part of the Sunshine Genetics Act and spearheaded by Florida Rep. Adam Anderson, is the first statewide initiative to offer Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to screen newborns for nearly 900 genetic conditions – many of which are not currently screened as part of standard newborn screening. Beginning today, parents or legal guardians can voluntarily enroll for free at a designated Pediatrica Health Group pediatric primary care location available in the program’s initial launch phase.

Baylor Genetics will provide WGS and begin processing tests immediately. In addition to its advanced genome sequencing platform, Baylor Genetics also brings a full-service team with robust clinical and scientific expertise in genomics and interpretation.

“The Sunshine Genetics Pilot Program represents an important step forward in the evolution of newborn screening,” said Kengo Takishima, Chairman and CEO, Baylor Genetics. “Earlier access to genomic insights may help identify rare genetic conditions sooner, provide greater clarity for parents and providers, and better inform medical management and care. We are proud to collaborate with leaders across Florida and industry partners to support this innovative initiative, and to contribute our expertise to a program that is advancing the future of genomic newborn screening and pediatric health.”

The program is administered by the Florida Institute for Pediatric Rare Diseases at Florida State University, guided by the multi-institutional Sunshine Genetics Steering Committee, and supported by healthcare industry partners.

“Seeing Sunshine Genetics move from an idea we fought for in the Legislature to a program beginning its initial launch is incredibly meaningful,” said Rep. Adam Anderson (R-Palm Harbor), who championed the legislation which established both IPRD and the Sunshine Genetics Act. “This has always been about giving Florida families answers sooner and giving doctors better information to care for their youngest patients. I am incredibly proud of the dedicated team of experts from universities, hospitals and industry across Florida and around the country who have come together to make this vision a reality.”

About Baylor Genetics

Baylor Genetics is a leading diagnostic genomics partner offering a full spectrum of comprehensive genetic tests and diagnostic services, from clinical-grade genomic sequencing to expert interpretation, including Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, and focused panels. Baylor Genetics combines rapid and comprehensive precision diagnostics options with the support of genetic counselors to help clinicians avoid a lengthy diagnostic odyssey for their patients, guide medical management, and ensure no patient with a genetic disorder gets left behind. Baylor Genetics’ testing menu covers family planning, pregnancy, neonatal and pediatric testing, oncology, pharmacogenomics and many other specialized testing options. Located in Houston’s Texas Medical Center, Baylor Genetics serves clients in 50 states.

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