Bayer to Invest 2.2 Billion U.S. Dollars in a New Manufacturing Site in the United States

Company plans to build state-of-the-art site in New Albany, Ohio, U.S., to serve patients in the U.S. as well as globally

Bayer expects to create around 600 new high-value jobs in the area

Multi-year investment reinforces U.S. business expansion and adds to more than seven billion dollars in U.S. pharma R&D and manufacturing expenditure over past five years

NEW ALBANY, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bayer announced on Friday plans to invest 2.2 billion U.S. dollars in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing site in New Albany, Ohio, U.S. Building on more than seven billion dollars in U.S. pharma R&D and manufacturing spend over the past five years, the project is a central element of Bayer’s long-term growth strategy and commitment to innovation and patient access in its largest pharmaceuticals market.

“Bayer has long seen the United States as a key manufacturing base and innovation hub. This landmark investment underscores our commitment,” said Bayer CEO Bill Anderson. “The new site will be home to manufacturing expertise and a skilled workforce that will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality medicines to patients both in the United States and abroad.”

“The United States is a key market for Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals division. This expansion is another important step to grow our pharmaceuticals business and to meet the demand of our customers and patients in the U.S., our fastest-growing pharmaceuticals market, and beyond,” said Sebastian Guth, Global Chief Operating Officer, Bayer Pharmaceuticals and President, Bayer U.S.

Planned site to create highly-skilled jobs and support Ohio’s economic development

Bayer is expected to create around 600 high-value jobs in the New Albany International Business Park and roughly 1,500 construction jobs during the facility’s construction.

The flexible, modular campus is designed to combine drug substance and drug product manufacturing, leverage advanced digital and automation technologies, and support our growing portfolio initially in oncology, cardiovascular and renal care. The first module, dedicated to drug substance manufacturing, is expected to become operational in 2031. A second module for drug product manufacturing is planned to follow in 2034. The new site will complement Bayer’s U.S. pharmaceuticals headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey and its other sites in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Berkeley, California; Cambridge, Massachusetts; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and San Diego, California.

“The facility will be a strong strategic addition to our global Product Supply network. As we continue to invest in our existing manufacturing sites around the globe, our planned presence in Ohio will further enhance our ability to serve our markets with greater resilience and reliability,” said Holger Weintritt, Head of Product Supply at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals division.

The site will also form part of a new U.S. based collaboration ecosystem. The ambition is to connect cutting-edge academic innovation with advanced manufacturing expertise to create a strong ecosystem that supports future-ready pharmaceutical production.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to support efforts to master major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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