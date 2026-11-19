Milestone underscores more than two decades of innovation and continued global adoption of Solta Medical's aesthetic technologies

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced that Solta Medical has surpassed 10 million treatments worldwide across its aesthetic technology portfolio, marking a significant milestone in the company's history.

As the manufacturer of leading aesthetic technologies, including Thermage®, Fraxel®, Clear + Brilliant® Touch, and VASERlipo®, Solta Medical has helped advance medical aesthetics through science-driven innovation. Its portfolio spans non-invasive skin tightening, laser skin resurfacing and rejuvenation, and minimally invasive body contouring, providing healthcare providers with a range of technologies to address diverse patient needs.

Reaching 10 million treatments worldwide underscores the continued global adoption of Solta Medical's technologies and the company's enduring leadership in the evolving aesthetics market. The portfolio milestone is further reinforced by Thermage® surpassing 7 million tips globally, demonstrating the lasting strength and continued importance of Solta Medical's flagship brand.

"Surpassing 10 million tips sold worldwide is a significant achievement for Solta Medical and reflects the continued confidence and trust healthcare providers and consumers place in our technologies," said Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, Bausch Health. "As consumer needs and expectations evolve, our commitment is to build on that trust through continued clinical differentiation and meaningful innovation."

"This milestone demonstrates the strength of Solta Medical's brands and the global reach of its portfolio," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health. "Solta Medical is a key part of Bausch Health's long-term strategy, and we are focused on building upon its established global presence and supporting its continued growth."

Thermage® FLX system Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis; Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles

and accessories are indicated for use in:

The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage ® FLX system and accessories are indicated for use in: Dermatologic and general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis; Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite Relief of minor muscle aches and pain Relief of muscle spasms Temporary improvement of local circulation (blood circulation)

and accessories are indicated for use in:

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not undergo Thermage® treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage® treatment.

Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage ® system: Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds) In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos In children

system:

The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.

The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following: Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours. Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days, but can remain up to several weeks. The following adverse effects occur infrequently: The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation. Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment. Numbness, tingling" or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks. Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications. Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.



Talk to your doctor for more information about Thermage, and see www.thermage.com for additional details.

Clear + Brilliant® system Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

The Clear + Brilliant® system is a non-ablative laser for general skin resurfacing.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

You may not be an appropriate candidate for a Clear + Brilliant ® system treatment if you: Have been diagnosed with or possibly have actinic keratosis, melasma, rosacea, or other significant skin conditions (e.g., skin cancer, active infections, cold sores, open wounds or a sore that has not or will not heal, rashes, burns, inflammation, eczema, psoriasis); Are predisposed to keloid formation or excessive scarring. Have a condition that may compromise the immune system, or your ability to fight infections, such as HIV, lupus, scleroderma, or infections in the blood stream. Have a known sensitivity to light or if you are taking any medications that may make your skin more sensitive to UV or artificial light. Are on oral/systemic steroids (e.g., prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be rigorously avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment. Are using retinoids, which should be avoided for at least 2 weeks prior to and during treatment. Are undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or taking drugs in a similar class. Have skin that is still recovering from a cosmetic procedure, such as a chemical or mechanical peel, or laser resurfacing; and Have had botulinum toxin injections, or dermal fillers (such as collagen or hyaluronic acid) within the past 2 weeks.

system treatment if you: Common side effects include, mild to moderate redness and swelling which typically develops immediately after treatment and diminishes or resolves within 12 to 24 hours after treatment, itching or dryness, increased skin sensitivity, pain or discomfort, and rarely pinpoint bleeding.

Talk to your doctor for more information about Clear + Brilliant® and visit www.clearandbrilliant.com for Important Safety Information.

Fraxel FTX™ Laser System Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATION

The Fraxel FTX™ Laser System is used for:

Fraxel ® 1550nm wavelength is indicated for skin resurfacing procedures, including the treatment of dyschromia (an alteration in the color of the skin) and for local inflamed, benign skin lesions, such as, but not limited to, age spots, sun spots, actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin lesions), and melasma; and for the treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, acne scars, and surgical scars.

wavelength is indicated for skin resurfacing procedures, including the treatment of dyschromia (an alteration in the color of the skin) and for local inflamed, benign skin lesions, such as, but not limited to, age spots, sun spots, actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin lesions), and melasma; and for the treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, acne scars, and surgical scars. Fraxel® 1927nm wavelength is indicated for skin resurfacing including for the treatment of actinic keratosis (pre-cancerous skin lesions); treatment of pigmented lesions, such as age spots, sun spots, and freckles.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

If you have the following conditions, you should not have a Fraxel ® laser treatment : Are predisposed to keloid formation or excessive scarring; Have experienced changes following surgery; Have had skin indentations and textural changes following surgery; Are on systemic steroids (e.g. prednisone, dexamethasone), which should be avoided prior to and throughout the course of treatment; and Are undergoing isotretinoin acne treatment or are taking drugs in a similar class.

:

Possible Adverse Events from Fraxel ® treatment include: Blistering and Burns: May develop over the treated areas. Discoloration: The possibility of temporary and permanent skin color change is known to exist with any laser treatment and may occur. Eye Injury: Protective eyewear or goggles should be worn. It is important to keep the eye protection on at all times during treatment in order to protect your eyes from accidental laser exposure and serious injury. Infection: A risk of infection exists whenever the skin is wounded and exists even with non-ablative fractional laser devices such the Fraxel ® . Keloid Formation: A thickened scar can result from excessive growth of fibrous tissue. Prolonged Redness: Mild to moderate temporary redness is expected. However, if it is severe or persists significantly longer than expected, you should not have another treatment until it goes away. Scarring: Local scarring may occur directly from laser exposure if treatment procedures are not followed properly, or from infection or physical irritation such as picking and rubbing. Delayed Wound Healing / Skin Textural Changes: Following laser treatment, restoration of the skin may not occur as expected due to poor wound healing ability or post-treatment care. This may result in undesirable textural changes to the skin. Temporary Bruising: May develop over the treated areas.



Fraxel FTX™ Laser System treatment is by prescription only. Talk to your doctor for more information about Fraxel® and see www.fraxel.com for additional details.

VASERlipo® Indications and Important Safety Information

INDICATIONS

VASERlipo® is used to break up and remove fatty tissue for aesthetic body contouring. VASERlipo is also used in the following surgical specialties for the removal of soft tissues: neurosurgery, gastrointestinal and affiliated organ surgery, urologic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery, and laparoscopic surgery.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not undergo VASERlipo ® treatment if you have chronic medical conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, blood clotting disorders, heart, lung, or circulatory system disease, vascular (blood vessel) problems, or circulation or blood clotting problems that have been found to occur with certain medications. Talk to your doctor if you have any of these conditions.

treatment if you have chronic medical conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, blood clotting disorders, heart, lung, or circulatory system disease, vascular (blood vessel) problems, or circulation or blood clotting problems that have been found to occur with certain medications. Talk to your doctor if you have any of these conditions. The following conditions may also cause issues with the safety or effectiveness of VASERlipo ® : Presence of collagen, scarring, or connective tissue disorders Presence of stretch marks or potential for stretch mark formation o Lupus Eythematosus o Endocrine disorders o Pregnancy, or the possibility of pregnancy

: VASERlipo ® will not produce significant weight loss

will not produce significant weight loss Common immediate side effects may include pain, bruising, swelling, uneven appearance, and numbness. The most common adverse events include scar tissue, blood clots, and thermal burns.

Talk to your doctor for more information about VASERlipo® and see www.vaser.com for additional details.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

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Investor Contact: Media Contact: Garen Sarafian Alexis Navratil ir@bauschhealth.com corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com (877) 281-6642 (toll free) (848) 264-0934





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