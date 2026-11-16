AVITA Medical Reports Complete Cohealyx I Data in Full-Thickness Wounds Showing Earlier Graft Readiness and Six-Month Healing Outcomes

Six-month follow-up showed continued wound healing and improving scar scores, with no Cohealyx ® related adverse events



related adverse events Tissue samples collected immediately before skin grafting showed matrix integration of Cohealyx and new tissue formation



Study met its primary endpoint; median graft readiness was 11 days, with 72% of wounds ready for grafting within two weeks



VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced complete results, including six-month follow-up, from its Cohealyx I study in patients with full-thickness wounds. The findings extend the previously reported evidence of accelerated wound bed preparation and high surgeon satisfaction, with follow-up showing wound healing, improving scar scores, and no Cohealyx related adverse events. This data was presented at the Northeastern Regional American Burn Association Conference in Boston, MA.

“Preparing a burn or trauma wound for skin grafting requires a healthy tissue bed that can support the graft,” said Derek Bell, MD, Professor of Plastic Surgery and Kessler Burn Director at the University of Rochester Medical Center. “That can be particularly challenging for patients with complex wounds whose underlying health conditions make healing more difficult. Having observed faster times to graft readiness and improved six-month scar scores, I have greater confidence using Cohealyx to prepare complex wounds for skin grafting.”

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating significantly earlier readiness for skin grafting against the lower bound of a performance goal derived from published studies of other dermal matrices (p<0.001). As reported in April, mean time to graft readiness was 13.6 days, compared with the 28-day performance goal. Median time was 11 days, with 72% of patients ready within two weeks.

The six-month follow-up adds evidence of outcomes beyond graft readiness.

Integration with new tissue : Microscopic examination of wound samples taken immediately before grafting showed that cells had entered the matrix, with a balanced inflammatory response, revascularization, and new tissue and collagen formation.

: Microscopic examination of wound samples taken immediately before grafting showed that cells had entered the matrix, with a balanced inflammatory response, revascularization, and new tissue and collagen formation. Wound healing after grafting : At 8 weeks after grafting, 88% of patients assessed achieved healing of the treated wound, with continued progression to week 26. One patient (2.5%) required regrafting. Mean Vancouver Scar Scale scores improved from 5.2 at week 12 to 3.5 at week 26. Lower scores indicate less scar abnormality on the 0–13 scale.

: At 8 weeks after grafting, 88% of patients assessed achieved healing of the treated wound, with continued progression to week 26. One patient (2.5%) required regrafting. Mean Vancouver Scar Scale scores improved from 5.2 at week 12 to 3.5 at week 26. Lower scores indicate less scar abnormality on the 0–13 scale. Safety: No Cohealyx related adverse events were reported during follow-up through 26 weeks after grafting.



“Surgeons need confidence that a wound bed is ready to support the next stage of treatment,” said Cary Vance, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical. “In April, we showed that Cohealyx accelerated the timeline for skin grafting compared to other dermal matrices. These complete results provide a fuller picture of how patients progressed after grafting. They strengthen the evidence clinicians can use when choosing Cohealyx as part of a treatment plan for burn and trauma wounds.”

About Cohealyx

Cohealyx is a collagen-based dermal matrix designed to support vascularization – the formation of new blood vessels – and prepare the wound bed for closure. It is intended for use in staged surgical procedures for acute full-thickness wounds and complements AVITA Medical’s broader portfolio, including RECELL and PermeaDerm, across the wound healing pathway.

About Cohealyx I

Cohealyx I is a prospective, single-arm, post-market, multicenter study that evaluated clinical outcomes of Cohealyx in 40 patients with full-thickness wounds following surgical excision. Burn wounds accounted for 57.5% of patients and non-burn wounds for 42.5%. Most patients (77.5%) had at least one risk factor for impaired healing, and 65% had severe systemic disease, classified as American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) physical status III or IV.

Patients received Cohealyx after wound excision and underwent skin grafting after the wound bed was ready. The study assessed the time from Cohealyx application until investigators determined that the wound bed was ready for skin grafting.

The study used a performance goal derived from a meta-analysis of published studies of other dermal matrices. Those studies reported a mean time to grafting of 33.2 days, with a 95% confidence interval of 28.0 to 38.4 days. Statistical testing compared Cohealyx’s mean time to graft readiness with the lower bound of that interval, 28 days.

Additional assessments included wound-bed histology, wound healing outcomes, and safety. Follow-up extended through 26 weeks after grafting; the number of patients assessed varied by visit and endpoint.

AVITA Medical funded the study. Dr. Bell serves as a medical advisor to the Company.

For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and are listed with Medsafe in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.



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Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, the AVITA Medical logo, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.