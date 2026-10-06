AstraZeneca opens new global strategic R&D center in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

$1 billion investment will grow AstraZeneca’s workforce in Massachusetts by over 50% and deliver next-generation medicines

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announced the opening of its newest global strategic research and development (R&D) center, in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. The new state-of-the-art facility builds on the Company’s existing presence in Cambridge and Boston and places its scientists at the heart of one of the world’s most innovative life sciences ecosystems.

Together with its site for genomic medicine at 100 Binney Street, The AstraZeneca R&D Center Kendall Square will be home to nearly 2,000 world-class researchers and scientists who will accelerate the Company’s oncology, cell therapy, chronic disease and rare disease pipeline to deliver transformative medicines of the future.

The 570,000 square foot, 18 story site at 290 Binney Street is designed to enhance collaboration and was built with the highest standards of sustainable design to minimize our impact on the planet. The R&D center includes ten floors of interconnecting laboratories to allow a flow of seamless science enabled by cutting-edge technologies that integrate robotics, continuous automation, and agentic AI. Leading experts will deliver novel treatments from our pipeline to treat people struggling to live with diseases such as COPD, obesity and metabolic disease, breast cancer and rare diseases, while focusing on the next wave of future innovation in areas like cell therapy and biologics to fuel AstraZeneca’s growth beyond 2030.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said: “Kendall Square is a leading innovation ecosystem, and it is one of the key locations where AstraZeneca will discover the next generation of scientific breakthroughs. Our new R&D center not only reflects AstraZeneca’s long-term commitment to Massachusetts but also our belief in delivering US-led innovation to patients around the world.”

The opening of these laboratories marks a significant milestone in AstraZeneca’s more than 75-year history in Massachusetts. As part of its broader US investment of $50 billion, AstraZeneca is investing more than $1 billion in Massachusetts, which will directly expand its workforce in the state by over 50 percent in the coming years and contribute billions in additional economic value and jobs across the Commonwealth.

Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts, said: “Massachusetts leads the world in life sciences because we bring together the best talent, institutions and ideas to solve hard problems and improve people’s lives. AstraZeneca’s more than $1 billion investment is a major vote of confidence in Massachusetts and the extraordinary talent we have here. We’re excited to see the future of medicine take shape in Kendall Square, and we’re grateful to AstraZeneca for continuing to grow its presence in our state. Massachusetts is a global leader in life sciences, and we’re going to keep competing for the investments, jobs and breakthroughs that will define the next generation of medicine.”

The state’s concentration of scientific talent, leading academic institutions, healthcare systems and industry partners makes it a critical hub for AstraZeneca. The Company is committed to creating lasting scientific and community value across the ecosystem through academic research partnerships, investments in STEM education, workforce development and local organizations that help fuel innovation and strengthen the future biomedical research workforce.

This new site adds to AstraZeneca’s existing R&D presence in more than 40 countries across the globe, including its other US-based global strategic research center in Gaithersburg, Maryland. In the US, The AstraZeneca R&D Center Kendall Square joins the Company’s coast-to-coast footprint of 24 R&D, manufacturing, commercial and corporate sites. AstraZeneca’s US workforce exceeds more than 25,000 people and supports nearly 100,000 jobs overall across the country.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

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