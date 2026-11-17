To support its efforts around health preparedness, Emergent will use Asimov’s CHO Edge System to help develop novel medical countermeasures

BOSTON and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asimov, the company building an AI-native synthetic biology platform to advance therapeutic development, and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE: EBS), a leading global public health company, today announced a cell line development partnership. The partnership covers two full cell line development campaigns, from vector design and synthesis through the production and shipment of a high-titer research cell bank, for two monoclonal antibodies targeting Ebola.

“We are proud to partner with Emergent as they develop medical countermeasures to strengthen our ability to combat biological threats,” said Alec Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Asimov. “Emergent has a long history of developing essential medicines, and we look forward to working with their team on this important work.”

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing, and delivering medical countermeasures for critical biological threats like anthrax, smallpox, mpox, botulism and Ebola. Emergent aims to develop high-titer cell lines by using Asimov’s CHO Edge System, which combines a GS knock-out CHO host, hyperactive transposase, genetic parts library, and Kernel, Asimov's AI-driven genetic design software.

“Ebola remains one of the most serious health threats, demanding continued innovation and investment in next-generation medical countermeasures,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “By utilizing Asimov’s AI-native advanced cell line development capabilities in combination with Emergent’s deep expertise in biodefense, we aim to accelerate the development of novel antibody candidates that have the potential to strengthen preparedness and help protect and save lives.”

About Asimov

Asimov’s mission is to advance humanity’s ability to design living systems, enabling biotechnologies with outsized societal benefit. The company is developing a synthetic biology platform – from cells to software – to design and manufacture next-generation therapeutics, including biologics, cell/gene therapies, and RNA through a combination of products, services, and collaborations.

Founded by bioengineers from MIT and Boston University and headquartered in Boston, the company has raised over $200 million from top institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, CPP Investments, Horizons Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. For more information, visit www.asimov.com .

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Emergent generally identifies forward-looking statements by using words like “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “position,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations thereof, or the negative thereof, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the aims, goals and design of Emergent’s partnership with Asimov; the potential benefits of the partnership; and the timing of progress, if any, resulting from the partnership. Forward-looking statements are based on Emergent’s current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events based on information that is currently available. Emergent cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statements will be accurate. Readers should realize that if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could differ materially from Emergent’s expectations. Readers are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Emergent does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by any forward-looking statements. Readers should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk factors and other disclosures included in Emergent’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, when evaluating these forward-looking statements.

Emergent Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com



Emergent Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com

Asimov Media Contact:

media@asimov.com