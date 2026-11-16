Arexera Therapeutics Highlights Potentially Best-in-Class Preclinical Profile and Initiates Clinical Development for ATL-101 in Huntington’s Disease

– ATL-101 achieved robust (~80%) and durable ( > 6 months after single administration) HTT lowering in the striatum, the key region of the brain in Huntington’s disease (HD), in non-human primates (NHPs) supporting best-in-class potential –

– China IND approved for Phase 1 clinical trial of ATL-101 being conducted in partnership with Tenacia Biopharmaceuticals, to evaluate safety, PK, and PD activity including CSF HTT lowering in HD patients; on track to initiate by year-end –

– Global development strategy, including China Phase 1 and planned global Phase 1/2 studies, designed to accelerate generation of clinically meaningful data and potential for efficient progression into registrational development –

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arexera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Arexera”), a biotechnology company developing small interfering RNA (siRNA) medicines for severe neurological diseases, today highlighted the emerging preclinical profile of ATL-101, the Company’s wholly owned investigational HTT-lowering therapy for Huntington’s disease (HD), and advancement of its global clinical development program following Investigational New Drug (IND) approval in China.

“The totality of preclinical data generated to date underscores our conviction in ATL-101 and its differentiated profile across key attributes – most notably, robust and durable HTT reduction throughout the brain including the striatum, the key brain region for HD,” said Joanne Kotz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Arexera. “Taken together, we believe these findings support the best-in-class potential of ATL-101. With IND approval of our Phase 1 study in China, we are now positioned to begin evaluating that profile in patients as part of our accelerated global clinical development strategy.”

Emerging ATL-101 Preclinical Profile Establishes Best-In-Class Therapeutic Potential

ATL-101 is a novel, intrathecally administered, divalent siRNA (di-siRNA) designed to reduce expression of HTT, the disease-causing protein responsible for HD pathogenesis.

Across preclinical studies in NHPs, ATL-101 demonstrated:

Broad CNS distribution, including penetration into disease-relevant deep brain structures in the striatum (e.g. caudate and putamen)

Up to ~80% HTT lowering in the striatum following a single administration, providing best-in-class HTT lowering in the striatum in NHPs reported to date

Best-in-class durability, with max HTT lowering sustained through at least six months following a single administration

Clean safety profile, including no drug-related clinical, safety biomarker, or histopathology observations at any dose tested in single and repeat dose GLP toxicology studies

Arexera plans to present preclinical data characterizing ATL-101 at a medical meeting in 2027.

China IND Approval Advances ATL-101 into Clinical Development

Following China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval of Arexera’s IND application for ATL-101, the Company expects to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study in HD patients by year-end.

The study is being conducted in partnership with Tenacia Biopharmaceuticals, a leading China-based neurology-focused biotech with established clinical development capabilities, at Huashan Hospital affiliated with Fudan University, one of China’s premier neurology institutions and a leading center for clinical research in neurodegenerative disorders.

The China Phase 1 study is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability of ATL-101 in patients with HD. Secondary and exploratory objectives will include assessment of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamic biomarkers of target engagement and biological activity, including HTT lowering in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). Initial safety and HTT biomarker data are expected in mid-2027.

Integrated Global Development Strategy Designed to Efficiently Advance ATL-101 Toward Registrational Development

Results from the China Phase 1 study are expected to establish clinical proof-of-mechanism and inform dose selection for a planned global Phase 1/2 trial intended to establish clinical proof-of-concept. Arexera is advancing preparations for the planned global Phase 1/2 study in parallel with the execution of the China Phase 1 study.

“People living with Huntington’s disease urgently need therapies capable of altering the course of their disease, and the preclinical profile of ATL-101 supports its potential to deliver meaningful clinical benefit,” said Pedro Gonzalez-Alegre, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Arexera. “We look forward to initiating the China Phase 1 study later this year and bringing this promising therapy to patients.”

About Huntington's Disease

Huntington's disease (HD) is a rare, fatal, inherited neurodegenerative disorder caused by an expanded CAG repeat in the huntingtin (HTT) gene. The disease progressively damages neurons in the brain and is characterized by motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms that worsen over time. HD typically presents between the ages of 30 and 50, with over 40,000 symptomatic patients in the United States and hundreds of thousands globally. There are no approved disease-modifying therapies for HD.

About Arexera Therapeutics

Arexera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing siRNA medicines for severe neurological diseases. The Company's proprietary divalent siRNA (di-siRNA) and bispecific siRNA (bi-siRNA) platforms are designed to enable robust and durable gene silencing throughout the brain, including deep brain regions that have historically been difficult to reach. Arexera is advancing a pipeline of therapies directed against genetically validated drivers of disease, with an initial focus on Huntington's disease, pursuing complementary approaches with ATL-101, targeting HTT, and MSH3-directed strategies, as well as future opportunities across other severe neurological diseases. The Company is also advancing partnered programs as part of a strategic collaboration with Genentech. Arexera is headquartered in Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.arexeratx.com.

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