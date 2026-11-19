HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS), a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for people with cancer and immune diseases, announced that its management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in December:

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1st, 2026

Location: Coral Gables, FL

Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 meetings

Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

Citi’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026

Location: Miami, FL

Format: Fireside chat & 1x1 meetings

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available by visiting the “Investors & Media” section of the Arcus Biosciences website at www.arcusbio.com. Replays will be available following the live event.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing differentiated molecules and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Founded in 2015, Arcus pairs proven biology with exceptional chemistry to create medicines that deliver meaningful improvements for patients. The company has advanced two oncology programs to Phase 3 clinical trials, including casdatifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor for clear cell renal cell carcinoma, and quemliclustat, a small-molecule CD73 inhibitor for pancreatic cancer. Arcus is also applying its small-molecule, medicinal chemistry and antibody capabilities to expand into immunology. Every program is held to the highest standard: outperform the current standard of care. For more information about Arcus Biosciences' clinical and preclinical programs, please visit www.arcusbio.com.

Investor Inquiries

Pia Eaves

VP of Investor Relations & Strategy

(617) 459-2006

peaves@arcusbio.com

Media Inquiries

Holli Kolkey

VP of Corporate Affairs

(650) 922-1269

hkolkey@arcusbio.com

Maryam Bassiri

Director, Corporate Affairs

(510) 406-8520

mbassiri@arcusbio.com