Aradigm appoints Tim Wentworth to board of directors

Former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Express Scripts brings expertise in high-cost drug management, patient pharmacy care, supply chain and purchaser economics as Aradigm scales its cell and gene therapy platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aradigm, a public benefit corporation building sustainable, equitable access to cell and gene therapies, today announced the appointment of Tim Wentworth, former CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance and Express Scripts, as an independent member of its board of directors. Wentworth’s extensive experience will enhance Aradigm’s strategic partnerships and foster stakeholder alignment to accelerate the critical mission of promoting affordable access to transformative therapies for the patients who will benefit most.

“Tim has spent his career on the front lines of exactly the problem Aradigm was built to solve: how purchasers manage the cost and complexity of high-cost drugs, and how the supply chain around those drugs actually works in practice,” said Dr. William Shrank, CEO and co-founder of Aradigm. “Few people in the country understand the purchaser’s and patient’s perspective on drug cost management as deeply as Tim does. As we scale across employers, health plans and government programs, his perspective will be invaluable.”

Wentworth brings more than three decades of leadership in pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and pharmacy benefit management, including as CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, founding CEO of Evernorth Health Services, and president and CEO of Express Scripts. Earlier, at Medco Health Solutions, he led the employer and key accounts organizations and served as president and CEO of Accredo, Medco’s specialty pharmacy business. Wentworth also serves on the board of directors of Quest Diagnostics.

“Cell and gene therapies present one of the most significant and complex challenges the industry has faced in managing drug costs,” Wentworth said. “These therapies can transform patients’ lives, but today’s system wasn’t designed to help patients, purchasers, providers and manufacturers navigate one-time treatments at a cost of millions of dollars. Aradigm is building the infrastructure this category needs, and I am eager to help guide that work as it scales.”

Wentworth’s appointment comes as cell and gene therapies move from rare exceptions to a growing share of drug spend, and as Aradigm rapidly scales across employer, health plan and government-program customers. The company was recently named to the 2026 CB Insights’ Insurtech 50.

About Aradigm

Aradigm is a benefits platform for cell and gene therapies (CGT) designed to provide sustainable access to life-saving medicines. Aradigm’s novel financial and delivery model addresses the challenges facing every stakeholder — payers, providers, manufacturers, and, most importantly, patients. By creating a large-scale risk pool to cover and pay for all CGT drugs and care, with unspent funds returned, Aradigm can deliver cost predictability for employers and health plans. Aradigm’s end-to-end experience includes a national network of preferred providers and concierge patient support, giving providers volume and rate certainty and patients appropriate, high-quality treatment and outcomes. A public benefit corporation, Aradigm is backed by Frist Cressey, Morgan Health, and Andreessen Horowitz. Learn more at www.aradigmhealth.com.

Media contact:

Courtney Lamie

courtney@crosscutstrategies.com