Aptevo Provides 3Q26 Business Update Highlighting Growing Momentum for Mipletamig and Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Mipletamig achieves 79% remission rate in high-risk TP53-mutated AML, nearly double the published historical benchmark

Ten of 47 patients receiving mipletamig combination therapy advances to potentially curative stem cell transplantation

Refined priming-dose regimen significantly reduces infusion-related reactions, marking important tolerability advance

Aptevo advances next generation trispecifics toward human testing, expanding opportunities beyond AML

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel multispecific immuno-oncology therapeutics, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and highlighted new clinical findings supporting mipletamig's potential in frontline acute myeloid leukemia (AML), progress in optimizing treatment tolerability, and continued advancement of its next-generation cancer treatment pipeline.

"We are entering an exciting period for Aptevo, with growing clinical evidence that reinforces our confidence in mipletamig and meaningful progress across our broader pipeline," said Jeff Lamothe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aptevo. "We are seeing strong clinical activity in patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat forms of AML, patients advancing to potentially curative stem cell transplantation, and important improvements in tolerability. Each of these findings adds a new dimension to the mipletamig story and strengthens our conviction in its potential to become an important addition to frontline AML treatment. At the same time, we are advancing a new generation of cancer therapies designed to bring the power of our multispecific technology to more patients and more types of cancer. As we approach important clinical and development milestones, we believe Aptevo is increasingly well positioned to translate the strength of our science into meaningful opportunities for patients and long-term value for shareholders."

Business Highlights

Mipletamig delivers a 79% remission rate in one of the hardest-to-treat forms of AML, nearly double a published historical benchmark. In September, Aptevo reported that 14 evaluable TP53-mutated patients treated with mipletamig in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine, including two patients from the previously completed dose expansion trial, 13 (93%) experienced clinical benefit. * Eleven patients achieved CR or CRi (79%), including nine complete remissions.

*Clinical benefit includes complete remission (CR), complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), partial response (PR) and morphologic leukemia-free state (MLFS).

These results are encouraging because patients with TP53-mutated AML have historically had limited treatment success. The 79% CR/CRi rate observed in evaluable patients treated with the mipletamig triplet compares favorably with a published 41% composite remission rate of intent-to-treat, treatment-naïve patients with poor-risk cytogenetics and TP53-mutated AML who received only venetoclax plus azacitidine.**

**Benchmark comparison based on Pollyea DA, et al. Clinical Cancer Research. 2022;28(24):5272-5279. Comparison is to treatment-naïve patients with poor-risk cytogenetics and TP53-mutated AML treated with venetoclax plus azacitidine.

Ten of 47 patients receiving mipletamig combination therapy advances to potentially curative stem cell transplantation . In October, Aptevo reported that ten of 47 evaluable frontline patients treated with mipletamig in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine (VEN+AZA) proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplantation, a potentially curative treatment option. This includes nine patients from the ongoing Phase 1b RAINIER trial and one patient from the previously completed dose expansion trial. This finding is particularly encouraging in a patient population initially deemed unfit for intensive induction chemotherapy, where advanced age, underlying health conditions and other factors can limit treatment options.

. In October, Aptevo reported that ten of 47 evaluable frontline patients treated with mipletamig in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine (VEN+AZA) proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplantation, a potentially curative treatment option. This includes nine patients from the ongoing Phase 1b RAINIER trial and one patient from the previously completed dose expansion trial. This finding is particularly encouraging in a patient population initially deemed unfit for intensive induction chemotherapy, where advanced age, underlying health conditions and other factors can limit treatment options. Aptevo significantly reduced infusion-related reactions through refinements to mipletamig's priming-dose regimen. The adjustment substantially improved tolerability, addressing an important clinical development priority. For patients already facing the challenges of AML treatment, fewer reactions may mean a more manageable treatment experience, while supporting continued advancement toward Phase 2.

The adjustment substantially improved tolerability, addressing an important clinical development priority. For patients already facing the challenges of AML treatment, fewer reactions may mean a more manageable treatment experience, while supporting continued advancement toward Phase 2. Mipletamig approaches a major development milestone as RAINIER nears completion of Phase 1b dose optimization. With study completion targeted by year-end 2026 and regulatory interaction planned for the first half of 2027, Aptevo is moving closer to the next phase of clinical development, bringing mipletamig another step toward its potential role in frontline AML treatment.

With study completion targeted by year-end 2026 and regulatory interaction planned for the first half of 2027, Aptevo is moving closer to the next phase of clinical development, bringing mipletamig another step toward its potential role in frontline AML treatment. Aptevo clears important development hurdles on the path toward human testing of its next generation trispecifics. Progress in manufacturing optimization supports the ability to produce therapeutics that perform more than one immune engaging job in a single molecule - reliably and at the scale needed for further development. This moves Aptevo closer to advancing new treatment candidates for solid tumors, expanding its opportunities beyond AML.

Progress in manufacturing optimization supports the ability to produce therapeutics that perform more than one immune engaging job in a single molecule - reliably and at the scale needed for further development. This moves Aptevo closer to advancing new treatment candidates for solid tumors, expanding its opportunities beyond AML. Aptevo expands the potential of its technology to power multiple new cancer treatments. A new patent application covering Nectin-4 × PD-L1 dual-targeting technology could support both immune-based therapies and radiopharmaceuticals. The filing strengthens Aptevo's intellectual property strategy, creating opportunities to apply its technology across multiple cancer treatment approaches.

A new patent application covering Nectin-4 × PD-L1 dual-targeting technology could support both immune-based therapies and radiopharmaceuticals. The filing strengthens Aptevo's intellectual property strategy, creating opportunities to apply its technology across multiple cancer treatment approaches. Aptevo secures $4.5 million in additional financing to support its next development milestones. In August, existing warrant holders exercised warrants for 254,922 shares at a price of $4.03 per share and purchased 861,708 additional shares (or pre-funded warrants) at the same price in a private placement. Investors also received new warrants covering up to 5,583,150 shares at $4.03 per share, which would provide up to $22.5 million in additional proceeds if exercised. The transaction provides additional capital to advance mipletamig and the Company's next-generation pipeline, helping fund continued clinical and preclinical progress.

Third Quarter 2026 Financials

Cash position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $9.8 million as of June 30, 2026.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $8.3 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $9.8 million as of June 30, 2026. Net loss: Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.5 million, compared with $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $6.5 million, compared with $7.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. Financing activity: In August 2026, the company completed a warrant inducement and private placement that generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, or approximately $4.1 million net of $0.4 million in issuance costs.

In August 2026, the company completed a warrant inducement and private placement that generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, or approximately $4.1 million net of $0.4 million in issuance costs. For additional APVO financial information and complete access to the company's filings, click here

About Aptevo

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:APVO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel bispecific and trispecific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, mipletamig, is currently being evaluated in RAINIER, a two-part Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of frontline acute myeloid leukemia in combination with standard-of-care venetoclax and azacitidine. Mipletamig has received orphan drug designation for AML under the Orphan Drug Act.

In the solid tumor space, Aptevo's lead assets are focused on well-established targets to progress novel immunomodulatory platform backbones that are conditionally active only in the tumor.

This work includes advancing APVO451, a targeted trispecific immunotherapy candidate for solid tumors, and a strategic collaboration with Niowave to develop up to three radiopharmaceutical oncology programs. The first radiopharmaceutical program is expected to target nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen expressed in multiple solid tumor types. Both preclinical molecules are expected to advance into investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies in 2027.

The Company's eight pipeline candidates are created using its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platforms, which are designed to generate differentiated multispecific therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding Aptevo's expectations about the activity, efficacy, safety, tolerability and durability of mipletamig, including in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine; statements related to the progress of the RAINIER trial, including statements related to anticipated clinical and regulatory milestones; statements related to a growing number of patients treated with the mipletamig triplet advancing to stem cell transplant and mipletamig's role in offering AML patients the possibility of long-term remission or cure, statements related to the responses observed in patients with TP53-mutated AML and whether further study of mipletamig in combination with venetoclax + azacitidine will continue to show clinical benefit in patients with TP53-mutated AML; whether Aptevo's strategy will translate into an improved overall survival rate in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); whether the mipletamig data in combination therapy will be indicative of later stage clinical trials; whether Aptevo's strategy will translate into improved overall survival in AML, especially among patient subgroups with poor prognosis; its expectations regarding the effectiveness of its ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platform; development and continued development of Aptevo's current and potential future molecules, including Aptevo's trispecific candidates and their future development and efficacy with respect to addressing multiple solid tumor types; whether pre-clinical studies of Aptevo's trispecific candidates will show the desired anti-tumor efficacy, mechanism of action and safety profile and whether Aptevo's trispecific candidates will function with new mechanisms of action compared to our previous candidates and synergistically induce a biological response; the potential benefits, timing, scope and outcomes of the co-development collaboration with Niowave; and any statements containing the words "may," "continue to," "believes," "expects," "potential," "designed," "promising," "plans," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Aptevo's current intentions, beliefs and expectations regarding future events. Aptevo cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. There are several important factors that could cause Aptevo's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including a deterioration in Aptevo's business or prospects; further assessment of preliminary or interim data or different results from later clinical trials; adverse events and unanticipated problems; adverse developments in clinical development, including unexpected safety issues observed during a clinical trial; and changes in regulatory, social, macroeconomic and political conditions. Additional risks and factors that may affect results are set forth in Aptevo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, and its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Aptevo does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Miriam Weber Miller

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Aptevo Therapeutics

Email: IR@apvo.com or Millerm@apvo.com

Phone: 206-859-6628

SOURCE: Aptevo Therapeutics

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