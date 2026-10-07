Aphios® Corporation Appoints Dr. Juliette M. Tuakli to Board of Directors

Experienced physician-leader and international board director brings deep expertise in healthcare, governance, finance and global strategy

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Aphios--Aphios Corporation, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics and enabling platform technologies for significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Dr. Juliette M. Tuakli, MD, MPH to its Board of Directors, effective October 5, 2026.

Dr. Tuakli is an accomplished physician-leader, healthcare entrepreneur and international board director with more than 30 years of experience spanning clinical medicine, public health, healthcare systems, corporate governance, finance and global development.

“We are very pleased to welcome Juliette to the Aphios Board,” said Dr. Trevor P. Castor, PhD, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aphios Corporation. “She brings a rare combination of medical leadership, healthcare entrepreneurship, sophisticated board governance and international experience. As Aphios advances its therapeutic pipeline, expands strategic partnerships and builds the corporate infrastructure needed for its next stage of growth, Juliette’s perspective and experience will be extremely valuable.”

Dr. Tuakli currently serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Zenith Bank Ghana, where she has chaired the Finance and General Purpose, Governance, and Remuneration Committees and serves on the Audit and Governance Committees. She also advises the bank on environmental, social and governance matters.

She previously served as Chair of the International Board of Trustees of United Way Worldwide, helping guide an international network of approximately 1,800 affiliates across 40 countries through the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of significant organizational and digital transformation.

A physician and healthcare entrepreneur, Dr. Tuakli founded and led Family Child & Associates in Accra, Ghana, growing the organization from a pediatric practice into a major maternal and child healthcare provider serving more than 6,000 patients. Her career has also included leadership, faculty, board and advisory roles with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard School of Public Health, Mercy Ships International, the World Health Organization, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, CarePoint and the Global Virus Network.

“I am pleased to join the Board of Aphios at an important stage in the Company’s development,” said Dr. Tuakli. “Aphios has built a distinctive portfolio of therapeutic programs and biotechnology platforms addressing significant unmet medical needs. I look forward to working with Trevor, the Board and leadership team to support the Company’s strategic growth, governance, partnerships and international development.”

Dr. Tuakli has received international recognition for her contributions to healthcare, leadership and global development, including the United Nations Global Citizen Award and multiple lifetime achievement and leadership honors. She holds a BSc from the University of Zambia, an MD from the University of London and an MPH from the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Aphios® Corporation

Aphios Corporation is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics and enabling technology platforms across areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company integrates proprietary technologies in natural-product discovery and purification, advanced drug delivery, nanotechnology and bioprocessing to create differentiated therapeutic products and strategic partnering opportunities.

Aphios and its affiliated companies are advancing a diversified portfolio that includes late-stage and emerging clinical programs in supportive oncology care, central nervous system disorders, addiction, neurodegenerative disease and other therapeutic areas.

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Media and Investor Contact

Aphios® Corporation

Dr. Trevor P. Castor

Founder, President and CEO

tcastor@aphios.com

(781) 858-7520

www.aphios.com